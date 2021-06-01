There's a chance this story will kick off a "crazy things done by our parents" series — so consider yourselves warned, Mom and Dad …
Cookie Pecquet, of Metairie, says, "Stories about peas being tossed in school cafeterias reminded me of another 'food fling.'
"My father showed me and my brother and sister how to toss raw biscuit dough on the kitchen ceiling.
"We had lots of fun with that, guessing whose would stay up the longest.
"This lasted as long as my mother was out shopping.
"She kept a spotless, almost pristine home, and did not appreciate grease stains on the ceiling.
"Needless to say, my father got 'The Look' until the ceiling was cleaned."
The hole truth
While this isn't a "true confessions" column, several readers are using it to admit to bad behavior in school cafeterias during their younger days. (Evidently they feel confession has a cleansing quality, even if I am not in a position to offer forgiveness.)
Bob Martin, of Covington, says, "After reading all the other solutions to problems associated with the disposal of luncheon servings that were not acceptable to grammar school students (usually male), I feel it is time for me to confess the following:
"While eating in the standalone old lunch building at St. Ann School in New Orleans in 1948, there was a hole in the wall at the back of the room where we would spoon our green peas (or other foods) while a couple of our classmates distracted the nun who was checking milk cartons, etc., at the exit door.
"The next year the building was torn down (or perhaps the wooden walls were eaten by the rats looking for scraps during the summer).
"I still do not not like green peas."
Six joke
Another nickname story, this one from retired district Judge Joseph F. Grefer, of Gretna:
"My friend and I were members of the Gretna Sportsmen Club. His name was 'Six' Adams.
"After being introduced to a new member as 'Six,' the new member inquired if his real name was Six.
"He was advised that Six was a nickname; his real name was 'Half a Dozen.'"
Merle's fan
Richard Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, adds to our stories about the late Gov. Buddy Roemer:
"My son graduated in aviation from Louisiana Tech, and flew charters in Baton Rouge, plus the 96.1 radio traffic spotting plane.
"A friend flying for a major cargo company got him on with United Airlines. He lives in Denver now, the United hub. He is an instructor, and flies the 787 internationally.
"Back in his charter days in Louisiana, guess who he used to fly to all the Merle Haggard concerts? Buddy Roemer."
Special People Dept.
Buddy and Martha Daussat, of Madisonville, celebrated their 52nd anniversary Monday, May 31.
Play for pay
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, tells how he became a professional baseball player (in a modest way):
"When I was playing New Orleans Little League ball with the Carrollton Boosters, I was pitching against a team known for high-scoring wins and shutouts.
"Dad had told me I had $5 coming if I pitched a victory and also hit a home run.
"He certainly motivated me by flashing a $5 bill in the stands at the beginning of the game.
"I pitched decently, and kept the score within one run to the bottom of the ninth inning. After one teammate singled to lead us off, I connected with a fastball that went over the fence.
"My piggy bank certainly got bigger, and Dad gave me a great bear hug!"
Locally speaking
"It's gratifying to see national grocery chains responding to Louisiana tastes by offering local favorites, such as crawfish," says Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge.
"But sometimes a little work is needed with the terminology. One supermarket has a photograph in their weekly flyer suggesting a crawfish boil, complete with corn, potatoes, onions, and lemon. But instead of offering 'live and boiled' crawfish, they advertise 'raw and cooked crawfish.'
"Imagine saying, 'I think I'll stop on the way home and pick up five pounds of cooked crawfish.'"