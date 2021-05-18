There are those who maintain that residents of this part of the country have a somewhat relaxed manner of talking.
This can be vexing to those who live in places where speech is more rapid.
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, tells of encountering this conflict:
"Being a South Carolina native, I have never completely lost my slow Southern drawl.
"Once, while I was giving a presentation to a group of county officials from the Boston area, a man in the back of the room raised his hand and asked me to speak a little louder because the AC blower was noisy.
"Then a guy near the front said, 'And could you speak a little faster? For crissakes, some of us have places to go after this!'
"Afterwards, a couple of people came up to me and said they actually enjoyed relaxing and listening to someone who 'doesn’t talk like us.'”
Which reminds me
When I was covering business news for the Morning Advocate, I interviewed several Wall Street financial analysts about some issue affecting Louisiana.
In Louisiana I was used to finding business people with feet on desks, opening conversations with "How 'bout them Tigers?" or "You want some coffee?" or "You want a drink?" if it was later in the day.
But I'd enter the Wall Street offices and these guys would start talking rapid-fire about the subject.
This occurred even over lunch I had with one of them — I had to neglect a very fine piece of scrod as I scribbled away to catch the flow of information. I left the lunch hungry — and with writer's cramp.
Good guess
"One more peas story," says Wayne Smith, of Covington. "Only this one didn't turn out very well."
"I was in the seventh grade in 1956, and we were studying geography.
"Sister Mary Mark was becoming increasingly annoyed with us, because it was clear none of us had done our homework.
"She asked, 'What is the Piedmont region known for?'
"Silence …
"Finally, a timid little voice from a desk in the back (mine) said quietly, 'Peas?'
"And 150 lines later, I certainly knew what the Piedmont region was known for (agriculture)."
Traveling gators?
Catherine Holcomb, of Morgan City, has a sharp eye for details in signs:
"On approaching the Alligator Marsh boardwalk in beautiful Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville, I noticed the sign describing the native environment:
"'Alligators are a natural part of Florida’s native habitat. By observing them from a respectful distance, man and alligator can continue to peacefully co-exist …'
"Were we expected to see the alligators all the way to Florida? Or did the Louisiana Department of Tourism get a good deal on signage?"
Family traditions
Regarding a recent column topic, Mary Chawla says, "When I was young (I am now 89!), it seemed every Cajun family had a 'Bubba.' It was common wherever I lived: Thibodaux, LaPlace, even in the Irish Channel."
And Julaine Gray, of Lafayette, recalls these family nicknames: Root, Put, T-May, Deed, Tau Taut, and Ti Tit.
Sweet memory
Jerry R. says, "Mention of the 'Nickel Pickle Coke' reminds me of Hopper's on Baton Rouge's Florida Boulevard and the 'Coke Special.'
"This was a concoction consisting of a Coke with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top for only 20 cents. What great days those were!"
Special People Dept.
G.E. "Jerry" Zellmer, of The Haven in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 98th birthday Wednesday, May 19. He is a World War II veteran.
Extreme measures
Martin St. Romain, of Raceland, says our story about a youthful, impatient angler "reminded me about when my friend Leonard and I were fishing at a drilling rig offshore from Grand Isle.
"Another angler moved very close to our boat (a no-no for rig fishing) and started fishing.
"Two of their lines got tangled with Leonard’s line. I asked Leonard how he would untangle his line.
"He said, 'Watch this' as he grabbed all the tangled lines, cut them and threw them in the water with lures, hooks, weights, etc.
"The other boat captain got the message and moved to another rig."