Here are a couple of sad stories of football fans who missed all or parts of historic events:
- Harvey Gonsoulin says, "While attending LSU in 1959, I was released from National Guard active duty in October, just in time to obtain a guest ticket to the Ole Miss game.
"Just before Ole Miss punted the ball to Billy Cannon, I left my seat to go to the rest room.
"Before I got there, I heard this tremendous roar of the crowd. I rushed back to the stadium entrance to witness Cannon run the last 20 yards of his 89 yard punt return.
"Yes, I do have my ticket stub to prove I was present."
- T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, has an even sadder story about another Tiger family:
"We have friends who are rabid Auburn Tigers fans.
"All of us remember that one-second miracle runback of the missed Alabama field goal in the 2013 Iron Bowl.
"Unfortunately, our die-hard Auburn friends had to admit leaving with several minutes to go, because a win for the Tigers looked impossible!
"They lament being in the parking lot at Jordan-Hare Stadium and desperately trying to figure out why the remaining Auburn fans were going nuts, yelling and cheering."
Which reminds me
When Auburn beat Alabama on that incredible runback of a missed field goal, I was having dinner with Lady K and some of her family at Mr. B's Bistro in New Orleans.
Several patrons were gathered around a TV in the bar on the other side of the restaurant watching the game.
Suddenly we heard frenzied yelling from the bar, and word quickly circulated that the Auburn Tigers had used a once-in-a-lifetime play to upset the Crimson Tide.
The feelings of most folks in Mr. B's was summed up by one diner, who stood up, lifted his hands skyward, and shouted, "There IS a God!"
Treated like a dog
Mary Pramuk questions a recent column comment about “correctly disciplining” cats and dogs:
"Just hope it’s not advocating the use of violence — like the use of a rolled-up newspaper.
"Or like a threat by Aunt Grace warning her dog, Robey, to 'Stop that or I’ll pull your tail out through your mouth!'
"Robey was a sweetheart, but he DID like to drink out of the toilet."
Deadly snacks
Linda Dalferes reminds us that kids can eat stuff that would destroy adults:
"My youngest grandchild has discovered snacks. My son sent this in an email:
"We are trying to keep less junk food around, as Joseph tends to overdo it!
"Last night around bedtime he complained to me that his mom didn’t buy anything he wrote on the grocery list, 'so on account of that I don’t have three burritos to use as a winding down snack.'"
(I fear that even one burrito before bedtime would wind me UP, not down…)
Special People Dept.
- Mercedes Falcon Acosta celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday, July 3. (Son Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "Being seven months pregnant with her 12th child when Daddy died of a heart attack, she unselfishly raised 12 children by herself.")
- Luke and Barbara Provenzano, of Covington, formerly of Donaldsonville and Chalmette, celebrate their 71st anniversary on Thursday, July 5.
- Harold and Noralee Patton, of Central, celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, July 5.
Bear with us
Ernie Gremillion says grandson Sean has evidently inherited his passion for groaners:
"A bear walks in a bar and says he wants 'A scotch…' waits a minute and says, '…and soda.'
"The bartender asks, 'Why the big pause?'
"The bear responds, 'I was born with them.'"
The vision thing
I've found you can't believe everything Marvin Borgmeyer tells you.
For instance, his latest story is questionable:
"Smiley, I saw your editor, Peter Kovacs, at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting the other day.
"I asked him how you were doing. He said you had called in, saying you couldn't come to work due to a vision problem.
"Peter called your wife, who said you really were OK, but that you 'couldn't see yourself going to work today!'"