"Tuesday’s column about mistaken drink orders reminds me of a childhood trip with my parents and sister," says Edie Bender, of Baton Rouge.
"We were in Germany, visiting a traditional beer hall. Daddy had studied German, so he was ordering.
"When he ordered for my sister (I think she was about 14) she asked, and he translated, her request for water. The waiter’s surprised response was 'Ist sie schmutzig?,' asking 'Is she dirty?'
"I suppose that’s the only reason anyone orders water in a beer hall."
Which reminds me
A while back I ran a story from a reader just back from Ireland, proud home of Guinness and other strong, dark stouts.
One day in a typical Irish pub, he heard some tourist order an American beer.
The bartender replied that they didn't have American beer — but how about a glass of water instead?
An old-fashioned nun
Another in our series of "fun nun" stories:
Guy LaBauve, of Baton Rouge, says, "as Redemptorist High students, my wife and I annually took Sister Helena Leach to Xavier University in New Orleans for summer courses.
"She was always able to give Mother Superior a reason she couldn’t ride down in the 'nun car' (’57 Chevy station wagon).
"The first year, before entering Antoine’s Restaurant (her favorite), Sister schooled me to say, when the waiter greeted us, 'We would like a cocktail before lunch.'
"The waiter came, saw us with the 'good sister' in full habit, served us water and said he would return to take our order.
"Before I had a chance to say my part about the cocktails, Sister Helena burst out with, 'Sir, we would like drinks; an old-fashioned for each of us!'
"Needless to say, our trips taking Sister to school each summer were unforgettable, fun events."
The littlest geologist
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, tells an Independence Day story:
"On the day after the Fourth of July a few years ago, our then 6-year-old grandson was outside with friends and neighbors helping clean up after the previous day's festivities of grilling and fireworks.
"After a while he came running back inside, announcing, 'I found the most amazing rock for my collection! I'm leaving it on the counter, so don't throw it away!'
"Then he dashed out. We didn't have the heart to tell him it was an unburned charcoal briquette."
Save the kittens
Audrey F. Schilling thanks the folks at the Baton Rouge Fire Department Station 5 (on Monterrey Drive) for "a very good deed."
She explains: "One afternoon I heard a kitten crying, but could not locate it. The next morning I found a tiny kitten caught between the boards on my wooden fence.
"I could not pull the boards apart, so I called Station 5. Four wonderful young men came and quickly rescued the injured little kitten and took it to a nearby vet."
Special People Dept.
— Doreen Collins Purpera, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, July 7. She is a World War II veteran of the Women's Royal British Navy. Her marriage to Jimmie Purpera of the U.S. Army Air Corps was on VE Day in Sheffield, England. People flocked to the church for a Peace Mass at the same time as their wedding.
— John Reynolds, of Avondale, celebrates his 94th birthday Thursday, July 7.
— Gary and Blaine Elbourne, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday, July 7.
Groaner of the Week
Monte Briggs, of Crowley, says, "I tried to get this 'Dad joke' to you in time for Father's Day, but weightier matters took precedence.
"I hope you will see fit to share it anyway:
"Did you hear about the guy who fell into an upholstery machine? His condition was sew-sew for a while, but now he's fully recovered."