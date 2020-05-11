By a striking coincidence, I received this comment from Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, on the same afternoon I was considering cleaning out the drawer on my nightstand. (I didn't, but I did consider it.)
Dudley told me, "In your continuing dedication to public service, please advise your quarantined readership that this is the perfect time to clean out that drawer where we throw things we don't know what to do with and say, 'One of these days I'll get around to it.'
"In my drawer, I found a large rubber band; a McDonald's receipt with a telephone number on it (no name, just the number); a house key; a half-stick of gum; a $10 off coupon for a new restaurant (which has already closed); a 1972 Canadian quarter; two school pictures of somebody's smiling child; a partially used small tube of something orange; an old cellphone battery; a key chain penknife with a car dealer's logo on it; a roll of picture frame wire; some unusual seeds; and a pocket-size 2008 calendar.
"And, perhaps prophetically, I also found a small wooden disk imprinted with the word, 'TUIT.’ ”
History and beer
"In line with your clever bar names," says Reggie Braud, of Newton-Square, Pennsylvania, "Until recently, I owned a restaurant and bar in Olde City, Philadelphia.
"It is located across the street from the first post office in the country, founded by Ben Franklin. It is around the corner from Betsy Ross' house and two blocks from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.
"Jefferson Hospital is about four blocks away. James Madison's silhouette was in our logo.
"We appropriately named the place '4-Fathers.’ ”
Coach's story
The death of legendary football coach Don Shula (who won championships with both the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins) reminded Boo LeBlanc, of "Donaldsonville and Gonzales," of this story, which Don told on himself.
"Several years after he retired from football, he was in the country area of New England, saw a small Catholic chapel and decided to go in.
"When he entered, the four people in the chapel stood up and gave him a standing ovation.
"His reaction was, 'Wow, I have been out of coaching for years and still get this kind of greeting.'
"Then one of the four in the congregation explained, 'The priest just told us if one more person came in, he would celebrate Mass; by the way, what is your name?’ ”
The holy toast
I found this story from T. Cummings in our "Time to See Your Audiologist" file:
"This morning my wife was in the kitchen and I was in another room when I thought that I heard her sneeze.
"As usual, I said, 'God bless you.'
"She laughed and said that the sound was the toast popping up in the toaster."
How charming
"Concerning cute names of bars," says Buck Bertrand, "years ago in Lafayette there was a very popular bar and dance hall named 'The Outhouse.'
"The entrance was a wooden replica of an outhouse door, with a half moon carved in it. Upon entering, on each side was a bench seat with two holes cut out. Above it was a sign reading 'two-holer.’ ”
Special People Dept.
- Mary Lee Dunn, of Norwood, celebrates her 92nd birthday Tuesday, May 12.
- Ed and Bev Mayard, of Prairieville, celebrate 64 years marriage Tuesday, May 12.
Creative crossing
"This is a true story," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville. Uh, yeah, right, Donald:
"Many years ago, Bayou Lafourche had a foot bridge across it, which old Pierre used to bring vegetables in a wheelbarrow to the Donaldsonville farmers market.
"It was a toll bridge, and the toll was 5 cents a person.
"One day little Pierre was with him, and at the bridge the collector told old Pierre it would be 10 cents.
“ ‘You're going to charge 5 cents for this little boy?' asked old Pierre. 'How much is it for my wheelbarrow?'
“ ‘I don't charge for that,' said the toll collector.
"So Pierre put the little boy in the wheelbarrow, gave the toll collector 5 cents, and pushed little Pierre across."