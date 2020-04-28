Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says in this unsettled time "it seems especially important now to keep our sense of humor intact and functioning."
She says, "Pat Ferrand, a dear friend and New Orleans native now living in Washington, D.C., forwarded me some words of wisdom. I am not sure where they came from, but I am amazed at the ingenuity of whoever thought them up."
Here are a few dealing with home schooling:
"You can either have a nice day or you can help your child with math homework. You can't do both."
"Does anyone know the number parents call if they need a substitute teacher?"
"I'm going to feel bad for all the teachers next year who hear, 'That's not how my mom taught me to do it!' in their classrooms."
Dealing with gradou
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, adds to our discussion of "gradou," a term used to describe, among other things, the kind of gritty stuff you find between couch cushions:
"My brother, Steve, and 11 friends from Opelousas were eating at an upscale restaurant in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Each person had individual cream and sugar dispensers. One of the ladies went to add cream to her coffee, stopped, and said, 'Oh no!'
"The maitre d' asked, 'What is the problem?' She said, 'There is some gradou in my cream.'
"He snapped his fingers and a waiter came running. He handed the cream dispenser to the waiter and said, 'Take this to the kitchen and have the gradou removed.'
"I am sure neither of them had any idea what that was."
Warning sign
Susan Lipsey says, "Every morning I read The Advocate and amuse myself by reading our horoscopes.
"Lately, my husband’s horoscopes have said several times that 'romance is in the air.'
"I’d better keep a closer eye on him now when he says he’s going outside to water the plants."
Baker's blues
"Where have all the flours gone?" is the question posed by Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge:
"My better half, Maria, has been a great cook and baker for many years.
"Lately, Maria has been wanting to make granola bars, which we give out to homeless folks when we may see them at intersections.
"But I have found flour shelves empty, especially of the whole wheat flour Maria uses.
"Grocery store folks have told me more people are discovering the fun of cooking and baking!"
Happy returns
"A super nice person helped me on Saturday, and I may never know who he is," says Shirley Bowler, of Baton Rouge:
"While bike riding on Brightside Drive with a friend, I dropped my car keys, which I did not discover until I tried to start the car about an hour later. So I had to pedal about 5 or 6 miles home to Beauregard Town.
"Someone found the keys on Brightside and used my YMCA membership tag on the key ring to track my home address, leaving the keys in my mailbox while I was still pedaling home.
"My doorbell camera captured his image, but I don’t know who he is. Fortunately, he spoke to a neighbor briefly. That’s how I learned the story of where the keys were found.
"I went back to Brightside on Sunday to get my car, but didn’t see him. I hope to find him by biking in the area again, so I can thank him for his kindness."
Special People Dept.
- Irma Marshall celebrated her 96th birthday Sunday, April 26.
- Joyce Simoneaux, of Harahan, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, April 29.
Unfortunate Names Dept.
Monte Briggs, of Crowley, says, "My accounting professor at McNeese State University in the ’70s was named Mr. Swindle. I guess that’s why he taught instead of practiced."
Remember what?
Richard L. O'Neill says, "Out of sheer boredom one day I said, 'Hey Siri, what's my name?'
"The response was, 'You told me your name was Richard.'
"It occurred to me that this might be helpful in my later years, as my memory might fade. But only if I would be able to remember 'Hey Siri' in the first place…"