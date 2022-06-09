Lately we've had fun running stories about the speed trap policemen in Golden Meadow. But here's a reminder that these oft-maligned folks can enforce laws other than those related to speeding.
John Steib, of Jackson, who bills himself as our "unpaid conveyor of slightly amusing anecdotes," says, "Recent threads about the Golden Meadow Police brought to mind an interaction with that august body back in the late '60s.
"A group of LSU friends went to Grand Isle to enjoy a bit of fishing and sun. One of the group drove down in his old Jaguar XKE.
"One afternoon we all left the camp to walk to the beach, and after a short time returned to find the XKE gone.
"Knowing that La. 1 was the only ingress/egress to Grand Isle, we immediately called Golden Meadow Police.
"An officer told us later that right after our call they walked out to La. 1 to set up a roadblock, and looked up to see the XKE headed their way. It was the easiest car theft arrest ever made.
"After that, the Golden Meadow Police were our heroes."
New queen, new TV
"With all the news about Queen Elizabeth and her celebration of 70 years on the throne," says Kathy Stewart, "I was reminded of the thrill of seeing her coronation on TV in 1953.
"I was in fourth grade. Our teacher’s son was instrumental in setting up a 'TV station' in our town — Tupelo, Mississippi — several years before Tupelo got a commercial station.
"He was able to set up a black-and-white TV with a 10-inch screen in our classroom.
"I remember seeing her in a beautiful dress as the crown was placed on her head, and then sitting down on the throne as queen.
"I love seeing the replays of the coronation, now in color on a much larger TV."
Push, push, push!
Lydia Bezou-Hojnacki, of New Orleans, says, "In our teen years, five of us took the family VW Bug to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, via old U.S. 90.
"We came to a stop in heavy traffic, due to a marsh fire. Most drivers turned off their motors and restarted them when the traffic moved 20 or 30 feet.
"We got out of the Bug, put it in neutral, then walked it to the next stopping point.
"We did it to the cheers of others in larger vehicles eating up gas for a 30-foot move forward."
Newt's song
"As the lead trumpet and singer of the Florida Street Blowhards traditional jazz group," says Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge, "I was curious about the phrase 'Hold ‘er, Newt! Don’t let her rear!' in the 1926 song 'Sadie Green: the Vamp of New Orleans.'
"Turns out the phrase was common in the early part of the 20th century, not only as a warning to keep a skittish horse in check, but also to signify a stoppage of action. It was also used as punch line for jokes.
"The phrase was repeated by Jimmie Davis in his 1932 'Hold ‘er, Newt,' a country-style tune about a couple on a courting buggy ride pulled by an 'old gray mule, a rambling fool.'
"Shameless plug: The Florida Street Blowhards are performing Sunday, June 12, at the Beaurgarden on S. 10th St. at 6 p.m."
Special People Dept.
— Dolores Turowski, of Walker, celebrates her 94th birthday Sunday, June 12. Originally from "the Frozen Nawth," she is retired from The Chicago Medical School, where she was coordinator for education for medical students.
— Vernon Strickland, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Saturday, June 11.
Worm sashimi
Annette says, "My husband and I were in a Tyler, Texas, Walmart. Two teenage girls walked past us on their way to the check-out counter. One was carrying a rod and reel to purchase.
"We overheard the following: 'No, you don't cook the worms. The fish eat them like that.'"