Thanks to Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, I've found the main course for our Thanksgiving dinner.
She sends over, from the CajunGrocer website, a price list for whole skinned, farm-raised alligators. They're ready to be seasoned and cooked on a barbecue pit or smoker.
The gator pictured in the ad is an extra large one (19-24 pounds). It's shown on a grill with an apple in its mouth (a nice touch). It costs $169.99, reduced from $379.99.
A medium gator is $149.99, a small is $114.99, and a small headless one is a mere $84.99, reduced from $99.99.
I didn't see a motto with the gator ads, but a good one would be, "Eat him before he eats you!"
Dose of memories
Franklin Kyle says, "I read with great interest Fred Rabalais' letter Tuesday about having a bottle of Hadacol in his office, saving it until he really gets sick.
"I believe that he stays well because when he looks at it, he is reminded of the 'magical '50s' we all enjoyed, growing up in Bunkie, dancing to the 'Hadacol Boogie.'"
Which reminds me
My show biz career started early, at a seventh grade talent show at Baton Rouge's Hollywood Junior High (the last year before it became an elementary school only).
I vaguely recall singing, or probably just reciting, "Hadacol Boogie."
I did not win, proving that the judges were skilled evaluators of talent.
Got beer?
Bill Huey says, "Your Falstaff story in the Wednesday column reminded me of a business trip to St. Louis a decade ago.
"After a long day of meetings, I stopped in at one of the airport bars, where a classically attired, red-jacketed bartender awaited my order.
“'You got any local beer?’ I asked, tongue firmly in cheek.
"He smiled a wry smile and said, 'You’d be surprised.'”
Which reminds me
In addition to tequila, Mexico is known for some excellent beers, due to European brewmasters settling there during various upheaval on the continent.
When I covered business news for The Advocate, I was in Merida after the inaugural flight from New Orleans by TACA (now Avianca), a Salvadoran airline.
In the cab to the hotel, I asked the driver his favorite local beer. He named a brand I'd never heard of, and at the hotel bar, I ordered one. I should have known when the bartender gave me a strange look. …
It was awful; as I found later, its only asset was that it was the cheapest beer in town.
I learned to be more careful about taking advice from cab drivers.
Neon nostalgia
"I'm glad I grew up in the times of neon lights," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville.
"One I remember most vividly was at a bowling alley on Airline Highway outside New Orleans. It showed a man rolling a ball, then a series of balls lighting up in succession to the lighted pins.
"The last ball would hit the pins; the next scene showed scattered pins."
Special People Dept.
- Emile Bowers, a lifelong resident of Empire, celebrates his 106th birthday Saturday, July 25.
- Octave Joseph "O.J." Simoneaux, of Metairie, celebrates his 100th birthday Sunday, July 26. A Lakeland native, he is a World War II Navy veteran, serving on a landing craft at the invasion of southern France in August, 1944. He is retired from L&N Railroad. A drive-by celebration passes his home in Pontchartain Shores at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Dwight Sylvest, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, July 24. He is a native of Franklinton.
- Jane Constantino, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, July 25th.
- David and Betty Lundgren, of Metairie, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, July 24.
- Joe and Tiny Calder, of Folsom, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, July 25.
Thought for the Day
Irene F. Bourque, of Baton Rouge, says, "Wondering if we should honor the late local television favorite Buckskin Bill with a modification of one of his sayings: 'You’re never completely dressed until you put on a mask.'
"Put on your smile first, of course!"