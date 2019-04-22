Ray Schell, of Prairieville, invites my readers "to predict what things will be like in 20 years."
He takes a crack at it:
"Despite 6-inch-thick walls, it is still costly to operate my air conditioner. In 20 years I'll want to build with a solar roof.
"Today I assist VIPS (Volunteers in Public Schools) teaching reading from children's books, but when my students reach 12th grade they will be reading on a tablet or phone.
"Thirty years ago the CEO of a major corporation made about $250,000 — now probably more than $3 million. I won't guess what it will be in 20 years, but our government will probably give him an even lower tax rate — and I'll pay a higher rate.
"Today 70 percent of people are overweight or obese. Again, I won't guess what it will be in 20 years, when we have less physical work to do. Maybe 100 percent.
"It will be interesting to get your readers' guesstimates."
What rock god?
Geri Teasley, of Prairieville, says, "Karen Poirrier's Saturday letter about meeting T. Harry Williams and not knowing who he was brought to mind my own story.
"In the late '70s or early '80s, my husband at the time was in a band, playing on the LSU Parade Grounds for some function.
"I was standing in the crowd while the band performed. A nice-looking man stood next to me, and we started up a lively conversation.
"We kept up our conversation until my husband's band ended their set and we parted.
"Suddenly my husband appears next to me, followed by his bandmates. He breathlessly says, 'I didn't know you were friends with Stephen Stills!'
"Yep, I had been talking with a legend and didn't know it. I'm still not great with faces or names."
One-song wonder
Kerry LeBlanc, of Taos, New Mexico, says, "After seeing photos of events out at John Schneider's place in Holden, I recalled a time in the '60s when I was a little kid, camping with other kids when it was Camp Singing Waters.
"I remember a rock band practicing in the old barn, playing 'Sunshine Of Your Love' by Cream. I don't remember them playing any other songs; maybe it was the only one I recognized, or maybe it was the only one they knew!"
Black line fever
Tommy Watts, of Baton Rouge, says when he made an application for homeowners insurance, the company sent an independent contractor to examine his home and issue a report.
The firm was Mueller Services Inc., and his copy of the survey was titled "Mueller Report Summary."
Unlike another Mueller report, Tommy says, nothing appeared to have been redacted — no black lines through any sentences.
He says the uncensored nature of the report "was evidenced by their pictures of both of my toilets with the lids up, etc."
Culture shock
"Soon after moving to Louisiana," says Russ Wise, of LaPlace, "I went to Lake Charles and stopped for coffee on the way to a meeting.
"The server asked whether I wanted 'light or dark.'
"When she explained the difference, I told her to bring whatever local folks drank.
"When it arrived, I added four small creamers. The coffee didn’t noticeably get much lighter, but I tried a bit anyway. And then I thought to myself, 'This is the stuff they use to take paint off battleships!'
"Thirty-plus years later, I guess I’ve become immune…"
Calculating kids
Kirk Briggs, of Lafayette, says our discussion of slide rules versus electronic calculators leads him to mention a third method of calculating:
"My parochial school back in the late '50s pushed the abacus on us. Young students AND their parents revolted, and that idea was dropped after only one year."
Groaner of the Week
Mike Berry, of New Iberia, says, "There is talk of making next year 'National Vision Year' — as it will be 20-20 for everyone all year long."
Rhyme crime
Frank Fronczek says, "Saw this one recently, and it looks to be right up your alley:
"There was a young man
From Cork, who got limericks
And haikus confused."