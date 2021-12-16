As I mentioned earlier, I'm offering my three books as last-minute and relatively cheap Christmas gifts. I've been running little stories from them.
So, ending my shameless self-promotion efforts, here's a story from my third book, "Smiley and Friends." It's titled "Lonesome in Acadiana:"
A gent visiting a little Cajun village noticed a huge Catholic church in the center of town, taking up the whole block.
As he continued his stroll, he saw a one-room frame building on a tiny lot, with a sign reading "First Church."
He saw a man mowing the small lawn, and asked him, "Where's the pastor?"
"That's me," said the mowing man.
"What denomination is your church?" asked the visitor.
The preacher smiled ruefully and said, "What would you like?"
Fat tree blues
"In the ’60s my family moved to a much larger house," says Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge.
"The first Christmas there, when Mother realized the tree was dwarfed by taller ceilings, she loaded us into the station wagon to get another tree.
"No, she didn't exchange one for another: she bought a taller one and proceeded to tie the two trees together!
"My arms were later aching from hanging silver icicles. She bought every box available at a nearby drugstore. It was one fat, shiny tree."
Cats vs. trees
When I was single and living in a Spanish Town duplex, my neighbors Shelley and Maybeth asked me if I wanted their Christmas tree. Seems their huge Maine Coon cat had knocked it over, and they figured cat and tree couldn't coexist.
I turned out to be a giant tree, much too big for my rather small living room. But I crammed it in, aided by Katherine, my girlfriend who lived nearby (soon to be Lady Katherine, my spouse).
The tree covered part of the front door, so you had to squeeze by it to enter the house.
But we decorated it, and enjoyed our "monster tree."
When we got married and Lady K's cat moved in with us, we had to give up the Christmas tree tradition.
Special People Dept.
- Mattie Lee Jarrell, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 104th birthday on Dec. 25. She has been on the usher board at Mount Calvary Baptist Church for more than 83 years, and is still serving.
- Bettie Dyson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 21.
- Evelyn Duhon, of Lafayette, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, Dec. 17. A retired teacher, she makes braided wool rugs.
- Pete Curcio, of Brusly, celebrates his 92nd birthday Saturday, Dec. 18.
- James “Jimmie” Billeaud, of Broussard, celebrates his 92nd birthday Sunday, Dec. 19.
- Kenneth and Glenda Dunnaway Sullivan, of Greenwell Springs, celebrate 64 years of marriage Monday, Dec. 20.
- Pat and John Reynolds, of Avondale, celebrate their 60th anniversary on Dec. 30.
- Bob and Glynn McCullough Martin, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, celebrate their 58th anniversary on Dec. 28.
- Emmett and Dodie Irwin, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 55 years of marriage Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Off on holiday
As is my custom, I'm taking off a few days for my Well-Deserved Vacation (stop whining; it's my first vacation since Mardi Gras).
Lady Katherine and I will spend the vacation at Bubba's Exxon, Motel & Bait Shop in Back Brusly, where preparations are already underway for the holidays.
Bubba's been stringing those vintage Christmas lights he got at a garage sale, and they've only caused a few small electrical fires, easily contained.
Sweet Loretta, the new bartender at the Nutria Lounge, is so into the celebration that she's wrapped colorful twinkling lights around her ankle monitor.
And Bubba's chef, Large Marge, is busy fashioning both salads and desserts from her new cookbook, "100 Magical Jell-O Recipes."
Bubba says the entree this year will be provided by T-Boy, Marge's sous chef and main squeeze. He took his shotgun out into the woods, promising to bring back some meat.
When Bubba told me T-Boy's hunt was successful, I asked, "So what are we having? Venison? Wild turkey? Wild pig?"
Bubba replied, "Roast beef — but keep quiet about it."