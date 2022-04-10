We've had stories about encounters with eagles and pheasants, plus many crawfish tales. Sara Bradley combines birds and crustaceans in this account:
"When I was in college in Athens, Georgia, I lived in an old house that backed up to a creek.
"One nice afternoon we had our back door open. Suddenly there was a big commotion in the kitchen.
"We came in to find an owl perched on top of our fridge, and a little crawfish scooting along the floor near the door.
"All we could figure was the owl dropped the crawfish as it was flying over, and came back to get it.
"I don’t remember exactly how we got the owl out, but I do remember it involved an umbrella and a six-pack. (No, we did not boil the crawfish.)"
Just as well you didn't boil it, Sara — in Athens that might be considered cruel and unusual behavior. And I understand using the umbrella to shoo the owl away, but a six-pack? To give you courage for your difficult, possibly dangerous task?
Hard to swallow
David Norwood adds to our tales of bird encounters:
"The story of the catfish falling from the sky reminded me of something I saw when I was a young cowboy.
"During a roundup on horseback, I crossed an old rice levee. My horse startled a crane with a snake in its beak. The crane flew up from the ground about six feet and dropped the snake.
"The snake hit the ground and a frog popped out of its mouth, and hopped happily off."
Which reminds me
David Norwood, a fine artist and a longtime friend, provided clever cartoons for all three of my books, which are now available as Father's Day and Mother's Day gifts.
Email me for details.
Here endeth the shameless plug.
Smutty story
Jim Skelly has this clunker tale to add to our growing collection:
"In the early 1960s I was stationed at a naval air base outside San Diego.
"As a new airman with no money, I had a 1949 Mercury with a big hole in the front floorboard. This was fine with me and my carpoolers — until it developed a hole in the exhaust system.
"None of use realized how bad it was until we arrived at the base with our white uniforms covered with black smut."
Way with words
Linda Dalferes tells of a lady with a highly advanced power of description:
"A friend tried on something from last year’s spring wardrobe, and cried, 'Oh no! I can’t wear that! Looks like a busted can of biscuits.’ ”
Remedial Spicing 101
Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, tells this story of a kind of missionary work:
"I was in grad school at the University of Georgia, and I had a roommate from Pennsylvania. At the end of my first semester, we decided to move out of the dorm and into a trailer park.
"I had been complaining on my phone calls home about the uninspired local cuisine, and my roommate's didn’t sound much better (her idea of a salad was lettuce and Miracle Whip).
"I went home for Christmas, and as a gift I received a huge box of spices to take back with me. I proceeded to educate my roommate on the pleasures of seasoning."
Price plummets!
"Prices are going up everywhere; but NOT at Amazon," says Marsha R.
She was informed that the price of the "lettuce crisper salad keeper container" she had ordered "has decreased from $14.99 to $14.98."
'L' of a note
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, responds to our Friday story about the Dalai "Llama:"
"As a service to your readers who might make this same spelling mistake, I offer the following short poem from the master of humorous light verse, Ogden Nash:
"The one-l lama,
He's a priest.
The two-l llama,
He's a beast.
And I will bet
A silk pajama
There isn't any
Three-l lllama."
She adds, "In his collection of selected poems, 'I Wouldn't Have Missed It,' there is a footnote to this poem: 'The author's attention has been called to a conflagration known as a three-alarmer. Pooh.’ ”