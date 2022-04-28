Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "J.B. Castagnos’s Tuesday story about bootlegging reminded me of my dad’s run-in with the law.
"It seems a very wealthy Donaldsonville family was heavily involved in running rum from Cuba to the United States during Prohibition (1920-1933).
"One of the points of entry was at the Attakapas Canal area on Lake Verret in Napoleonville.
"My dad, who was 17 or 18 in 1928 or 1929, was arrested while unloading a rum runner at the docking site.
"This was the Depression, money was scarce, and the 'easy' money attracted young men to what was thought a pretty safe job.
"While working the records in the courthouse many years ago, I found an instrument that indicated my grandfather had bonded my dad from federal custody for the unheard sum of $10,000. Of course, it was a lien on his property, because there was no money!
"Dad was never prosecuted, and never again arrested or even given a parking ticket in his 100-year life span; and yes, he did rear a son who became sheriff and district attorney."
Tiger bias
"I love watching LSU sports on TV," says John Steib, of Jackson, this column's unpaid sports critic:
"The one thing that gets my dander up every time is sportscasters who lack objectivity.
"A most egregious example of this occurred Tuesday night during the LSU spring football game on the SEC Network.
"Those announcers were totally biased in favor of LSU players. Worst example I’ve ever seen."
Private language
The Advocate story about French translators from Louisiana in the military brought to mind this story for Edna Marie Sevin:
"My late husband Warren Guy Sevin spoke fluent French. He was in the Marines from 1951 to 1954, and at Camp Pendleton was recruited to be translator for a French general who would be touring there.
"The general spoke impeccable English, but he and Warren were able to have private conversations in the company of the Marine brass during the visit.
"Warren said not everything was translated."
Show biz and booze
Recent tales of illegal liquor reminded two readers of TV shows on the subject:
— Nancy Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, says, "In Georgia in the early '70s, the public television station ran a program where two moonshiners constructed a still and demonstrated the process.
"At the end, they sampled the product, smiled, and walked off into the woods. Behind them the still exploded — the arrangement they made with local authorities to get permission for the program."
— Emmett Irwin says, "Your stories about moonshine brought to mind a TV show I watch dedicated to the making of moonshine.
"I have been amazed at what you can use to make moonshine. There are two recipes that remind me of New Orleans.
"The first is jalapeño cornbread moonshine, and the second is Bananas Foster moonshine. I saw both of these made on this show, and sure wish I could've tasted them. I know they had to be good."
Special People Dept.
— Irma Marshall celebrated her 98th birthday Monday, April 25.
— Lena Marcello Rome, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday.
Time to re-tire
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, offers a Volkswagen story:
"Years ago my friend David set me up with his sister, so I drove from Louisiana College in Pineville to Baton Rouge. Upon arrival I saw his grandpa putting the wheels on a VW after a brake job.
"Later David and I took the VW for a midnight ride. Suddenly there were sparks in back of us, then a wheel passed in front and careened into the ditch
"We found our stray tire, robbed lug nuts from the other tires, and crept back home."