I've received some insightful comments on the LSU-Florida football game — now known in Gainesville as "The Foggy Bottom Breakdown."
Its key moment was the inexplicable tossing of a Tiger's shoe by a Gator. The resulting penalty gave LSU a first down and a chance to win on a prodigious Cade York field goal.
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, observed, "It's often bad news when a horse throws a shoe. However, it can be good news when a Gator throws a shoe."
Bill Haynie, of Slidell, says, "After watching LSU beat Florida, I thought this game needs to be memorialized in some way.
"Next year, a Baton Rouge bar should sponsor a football shoe-tossing contest during the week of the Florida game. This could become an annual thing, like the mullet tossing contest at the Flora-Bama bar.
"My choice would be The Pastime!"
It's my choice too, Bill — I think Randy Wesley would love it, and its parking lot under the Interstate 10 bridge would be a perfect spot for the event.
And Spike Barras reminds us of an old nickname: "Why is everyone surprised? After all, it is L S SHOE!"
Louis at The Louis
On Thursday, Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, told of seeing Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" posted in a restroom at New York's JFK Airport as a hand-washing song. She heard from sister Gerolyn, who says the message has made it to the Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans:
"Gerolyn commended you and your column for the song's remaining in her thoughts throughout her business trip and beyond. Louis Armstrong's song — happy, inspiring and hopeful — reminded her that our world is truly beautiful."
War and Christmas
Suzanne of Mandeville comments on my Monday mention of the poignant World War II song, "I'll Be Home For Christmas:"
"In December, 1943, my father was in a MASH hospital in Bizerte, Tunisia; rescued by the British after 8 hours in the cold Mediterranean.
"His transport ship, HMS Rohna, was torpedoed by the Germans; 1,100 died. Dad got a Purple Heart. I always think of him when I hear that sad song. He returned home for Christmas, 1945, after two years in India."
Special People Dept.
(Since I'm going on vacation Thursday, I'm running some birthday/anniversary items early over the next three days.)
- Pete Curcio, of Brusly, celebrates his 91st birthday Friday, Dec. 18. He is a Korean War veteran, serving in the 1950 Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
- Lloyd Johnson, of Port Allen, celebrates his 90th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 15. He is a World War II veteran and an active member of New Sunrise Baptist Church.
- Jeanette McGehee, formerly of Kentwood but now living in Watson, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Dec. 18.
- Leatrice Servay celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Dec. 19. She says she's survived three major floods in her lifetime — hurricanes Betsy and Katrina, and the Great Baton Rouge Flood of 2016 — and does not care to see any more.
- Ann K. Wright, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, Dec. 20. She works at Ethan Allen furniture store and the Old State Capitol gift shop. Her birthday will be celebrated with a drive-by parade.
Why is that?
"I've encountered a puzzling occurrence," says Paul Major, of Livonia.
"When I look through the 'Today's Birthdays' listing in the newspaper, I recognize most, if not all, of the names higher up in the list — but have no idea whatsoever who the people listed at the bottom of the list are. Is there something I'm missing? Do you have any suggestions?"
By golly, Paul, you're right! I checked the birthday in the Sunday Advocate, and while I recognized the first name, "Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz," 100, I didn't have a clue about the last one, "Actor Maisy Stella," 17.
Health nut
"I work out almost every day," says Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge. "Friday I almost worked out, Saturday I almost worked out, Sunday I almost worked out. …"