Richard Fossey says, "One night, my wife, Kim, and I were debating what to watch on television.
"Should we continue watching 'Rainmaker,' which stars Matt Damon? Or should we switch to Netflix and watch 'Secret City,' an Australian crime thriller?
"Before we could make up our minds, our springer spaniel Knox put his head on the remote control device, simultaneously changing the channel and putting the volume on mute.
"Television must be getting pretty bad when a bird dog considers himself a critic."
Good question
"Speaking of stories about famous, or infamous, politicians," says Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
"On one of Charles de Gaulle’s visits to Louisiana, the welcoming party included the controversial sheriff of St. Landry Parish, 'Cat' Doucet.
"The story is that after introductions were made, Cat, in his unassuming Cajun way, looked at de Gaulle and asked, 'Mais, cher, you speak French?'”
Liquid asset
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, comments on Ronnie Stutes' mention of "Jack Daniel's" (rather than "Jack Daniels" being the correct name for the whiskey:
"As a consumer of alcoholic beverages, who has been to the Jack Daniel’s Distillery twice, and who has a bottle in my liquor cabinet, I can honestly say I would not have bet money on whether 'Daniel’s' or 'Daniels' was correct.
"And I think I speak for my people when I say I am more concerned with what is in the bottle than I am with what is on the label."
Olympics memory
Bill Bankhead's mention of the 1983 International Special Olympics in Baton Rouge brought this recollection from Phil Larkin:
"I was a driver for the Japanese delegation, getting them to and from events and around the LSU campus during the Special Olympics.
"It was an experience I will never forget. All people and all the Special Olympians were a joy to be around. I was glad to have the honor of serving.
"The Japanese introduced me to rice cakes and some other Japanese foods."
(Have you forgiven them for the rice cakes?)
Faux Cajun
Speaking of food, more or less — Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "It never ceases to amaze me what people in other parts of the country think of as Cajun food.
"While at a conference in Milwaukee, I ate at The Brat House to get some authentic local food.
"I ordered a brat and fried cheese curds but noticed this on the menu: 'The Frenchman Street: Smoked chicken sausage stuffed with red beans and rice served with Cajun remoulade and topped with roasted garlic, red peppers, minced onions, and cilantro, served on a hoagie roll.'
"It's like they tried to take everything they could think of as Cajun and roll it into one sandwich."
(Sounds like something they'd serve you in prison if you'd been really bad. …)
Negative review
Henry Bradsher adds to our items about restaurants to avoid:
"A college classmate of my wife married into a Hong Kong family headed by an aging and very successful businessman who spoke mostly Cantonese but little English.
"While Monica and I were living in Hong Kong almost half a century ago, her classmate and husband would occasionally invite us to dinner with his family.
"At the end of the meal, the patriarch would pass judgment on the restaurant. If he didn't approve of it, his pronouncement was, 'No more next time.'"
Special People Dept.
- Rena “Mama Day” Day celebrates her 102nd birthday Thursday, July 19.
- Dr. Edward Hawkins, of St. James Place retirement community in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 101st birthday Thursday, July 19.
Mobile matrimony
"Mention of weddings in your column," says Gene Duke, "reminded me of a wedding I attended.
"It was held in a doublewide church. The reception was in a singlewide.
"I am pleased to report that rednecks are not an endangered species."
Healthy choices
Marvin Borgmeyer asks, "Am I being honest when my wife asks me what I had for dessert and I tell her 'cherries,' when, in fact, I had cherry vanilla ice cream?"
(I'm the wrong one to ask, Marvin. I've been known to use "carrots" as shorthand for "carrot cake.")