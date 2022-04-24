R. Reid Falconer, of Madisonville, offers thoughts on conflict:
"It is the day after Christmas in northern Virginia, with nothing to do.
"I ask my 7-year-old grandson, 'Do you want to go see cannons?' Immediately and with great enthusiasm we are off to Manassas.
"After an hour or more climbing on the caissons, cannons, and monuments, and a full description of the troop movements and other details, he says, 'Paw Paw, I have a question.'
"I wait with anxious anticipation. He then asks, 'Why didn't they just do rock, paper, scissors?’ ”
Thanks, kids!
Beverly Lucas, of Baton Rouge, says, "I would like to add something my grandkids did to me when they were 6 years old and younger.
"They were staying with my mother-in-law while I was at work. The TV was on, and had announced a product that had 'one gram of fat' just as I walked in the door.
"Imagine their delight as they called out, ‘… and here she is now, One Gramma Fat!’ ”
History lesson
"Speaking of things kids say," says Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, "I hope this doesn’t make you or any of your readers feel ancient.
"About 40 years ago our son, Todd, asked, 'Did we have any ancestors who lived back in the ’50s?’ ”
Childspeak revisited
Deborah Anders says, "My granddaughter, Belle, now 11, came to visit when much younger and offered a perfect observation: 'Deb, I smelled a stunk in our yard!’ ”
Turtle riding
"Comments about holes in car floorboards made me think of times we wished we had one," says Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge:
"When my wife and I were working on our masters degrees, we commuted from Avoyelles Parish to Baton Rouge.
"In our carpool was an excellent cook who loved turtle sauce piquant.
"When it was his turn to drive, it was not unusual for him to stop on the Morganza Spillway bridge, open his door and grab turtles. They were thrown on the floorboard in the back. Riding with our feet up made us wish for a hole in the floorboard."
Aging auto?
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "My husband Ron is beginning to have trouble getting in and out of the car. He says, 'The older this car gets, the harder it is to get in and out of!’ ”
Last song
Charles Lussier says the Capitol Correspondents Association's annual Gridiron Show is Friday, April 29, at Baton Rouge's American Legion Hall on South Wooddale. It's the 70th anniversary of the spoof of Louisiana politicians. I understand it's sold out.
I have fond memories of my cameos in past Gridirons, but the incident I treasure most came at the end of the first show after the death of Gov. Jimmie Davis.
The late Bob Neese, who played Gov. Mike Foster during his terms, was still in the camo he wore as the duck-hunting governor.
After the final number Bob wandered back onstage, picked up a guitar and started softly singing "You Are My Sunshine."
The cast came back out to sing with him, and audience rose as one and joined in, tears flowing as they sang the familiar words of Jimmie's famous tune.
It was the perfect way to say goodbye …
Special People Dept.
- Lucy Mae "Lou" Alleman, of Paincourtville, celebrates her 100th birthday Monday, April 25.
- Donald and Karen Bergeron, of St. Amant, celebrated their 59th anniversary Thursday, April 21.
Know your toads
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, tells this story about an LSU horticulture class in the ’70s:
"On the first day of class, the instructor was showing slides of varmints that can be detrimental to plants. As she put the slides up she asked if anyone knew what each was.
"There was a slide of the grasshopper, caterpillar, and aphides, which were all identified.
"Then she put up one to which no one responded. Finally she said, 'Nematodes.'
"A somewhat country guy in the back of the class stood up and said, 'Oh hell no! Them ain’t toads. I know what a toad looks like.'
"Then he walked out. I assume he dropped the class."