Dear Smiley: The late Bobby Bowden, Florida State football coach, related this speed trap tale.
He was driving back from a recruiting trip, passing through Gainesville on an elevated portion of the interstate.
Knowing there was a speed trap camera in the third floor of an adjacent building, he slowed down. But the camera light flashed anyway.
Knowing he wasn't speeding and slightly irritated, he exited and looped back, this time 5 mph under the speed limit.
Again the camera flashed. So he exited and looped back again, this time 10 mph under the speed limit. The camera flashed again.
Very upset, he gave up and drove home.
The next week he received three citations from the Gainesville Police Department — for driving without a seat belt.
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Family tradition
Dear Smiley: Sicily Island (Catahoula Parish) is the Golden Meadow of north Louisiana.
I am originally from Winnsboro, and years ago was driving home to visit family. Of course I got stopped in Sicily Island.
The officer studied my driver’s license and my Baton Rouge address. He asked me, "Guice? I recognize that name. You kin to any of those Guices up this way?"
Thinking I had a connection, I replied, "Yes sir, my dad’s family is all from up here; been here for years."
He nodded and smiled, and I think I am getting somewhere.
He then asked, "You know a Jimmy Guice?"
"Yes sir," I reply, "that’s my dad’s older brother; my Uncle Jimmy."
I am thinking I’ve got it made, getting out of this ticket.
However, the officer keeps writing on his pad and responds with, "Yeah, I know him; nice guy. I gave him a ticket a couple of weeks ago." And he handed me my ticket.
KEVIN GUICE
Baton Rouge
Secret sauce
Dear Smiley: In my days working in the Timbalier Bay oilfield, we had living quarters at "The Camp" on East Timbalier Island.
Our lunches were fashioned up by a full-time cook. Sundays were special because we had barbecued steak. I loved the seasoning, and always wondered what the cook did to give them that spicy "slow burn" kick.
One slow Sunday, I arrived at the camp early. There on the mess hall porch was the pit, totally covered with rich red meat; so much that the glowing coals were almost smothered.
The cook comes out and realizes he needs to get the fire roaring, so he grabs a bottle of lighter fluid and sprays it all over the steaks. WHOOSH! Everything is ablaze! He calmly closes the lid and walks back to the kitchen.
That's when I realized the "special seasoning" I loved was Gulf Pride lighter fluid.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Lucky Phideaux
Dear Smiley: My wife and I joined another couple for dinner at a local restaurant. Since this very wealthy friend had purchased meals for me many times, I decided we would buy dinner for them.
During the meal he summoned the waiter and ordered a steak to go.
I thought, "Well, if he doesn’t pay for it, I surely will." And I did.
As the evening ended and we walked out the door, the conversation began about animals. He said his dog was going to enjoy his rib-eye!
At that point I realized that beautiful rib-eye was going to a dog.
I said to myself, "Never again. It doesn’t matter how many meals he buys me, I will not let him get a to-go order from me again.
CRAIG M. BENNETT
Morgan City
Fry days
Dear Smiley: About ’mater sammiches:
I am surprised no one has written about fried green ’maters. I like them sliced about a quarter-inch thick, dipped in egg wash, then Italian breadcrumbs, fried and sprinkled with grated Romano cheese.
My daughter will not touch a ’mater, but put a plate of fried ’maters in front of her and clear the deck.
EMILE GOETTZ
Slidell