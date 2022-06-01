It's interesting that so many attempts to make cherry bounce, a rather simple alcoholic beverage, end in disaster.
Lane Casteix tells of one such failure:
"My dad, MB, was somewhat famous (maybe notorious) for his cherry bounce antics. His career began in the '30s when he was a teenager.
"His dad owned eight drug stores in New Orleans, and they lived in the one on Bourbon Street that is the Famous Door bar today.
"Unbeknownst to his father, MB brewed some cherry bounce in the attic of the drug store. After straining to separate the liquid from the pits and pulp, he was perplexed about how to sneak it downstairs past his father.
"He came up with a 'brilliant' plan to toss it out the attic window onto the roof of the building across Bourbon Street.
"MB was a brilliant kid; became a doctor in Kenner after service as a physician in World War II.
"But there was no way he could have made that shot.
"Unfortunately, he failed to tie off the open end of the cheesecloth sack that contained the pits and pulp, and half way across Bourbon Street the sack opened up to spill its contents on the people below.
"MB said it cost his dad a 'fortune' in cleaning bills from pedestrians caught under the rain of cherry bounce leavings."
That's Louisiana
During the 6 to 8 hours that Michael Manes' son, Seth, was in the operating room at Ochsner's Baton Rouge hospital for open heart surgery (he's slowly recovering), Michael says he "spent a few minutes walking the hospital’s campus, distracting myself.
"In my opinion, Ochsner is an excellent hospital — as a matter of fact, it is uniquely LOUISIANA!
"In a 10-minute walk around the campus, I took a few pictures."
One is of the sign near a body of water: 'Beware Alligators.'
And another photo is of "somebody's white plastic trash bag in the middle of the parking lot, 10 steps from a trash can."
That's Louisiana in two pictures: a unique, slightly crazy place that suffers from the kind of ignorance that leads to littering.
Talk time
On Friday at 9 a.m. I'll be joining Jim Engster on his "Talk Louisiana" radio show on public radio WRKF, 89.3 FM.
The occasion is the 43rd anniversary of this column.
To join the festivities, call (877) 217-5757 or email talk@talklouisiana.org. You can also hear Talk Louisiana at wrkf.org, on the WRKF app, and on your smart speaker.
Lasso your land
Paul Hebert, of Breaux Bridge, adds to our seminar on creative land measurement:
"In my 24-plus years of genealogy research I came across a story of John Jacob Ryan, who was instrumental in the development of Lake Charles.
"Seems he owned the property along the lakefront, and if anyone cared to purchase a lot he would hand them a rope and instruct them to go mark the lot they wanted.
"Maybe someone from the Lake Charles area can expand on this story."
Special People Dept.
— Linda and Sam King, of Graveyard Island in St. Martin Parish, celebrated 64 years of marriage Wednesday, June 1. He's a former Advocate sports editor.
— Billy D. and Perry Wayne Stevens, of Terrytown, celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday, June 2.
Just temporarily
Bill Stakelum says, "Comments about black wall phones bring me back to the house of my childhood.
"While the house was under construction, the telephone man unexpectedly came to install our service. My mom hadn’t given any thought as to placement, color, and style, so she told him to do a temporary install — two black wall phones, one at the bottom of the staircase and the other at the top. When my parents sold the house 25 years later, those two 'temporary' phones were still there!"
Close enough
Monte Briggs, of Crowley, says, "Your comment on Wednesday about not being able to tell one flower from another instantly brought to mind my dearly departed dad, who also was 'flower blind.'
"His remedy for this was to call EVERY flower a begonia."