I don't mean to disparage the folks in the insurance industry — I'm sure there are fine people working in it. My own granddaughter, Katie, is in the insurance business in Lafayette, and seems to be a nice person.
But if you ever read your insurance policy (an arduous task) you'll find loopholes INSIDE loopholes. Kenny Greig, of New Iberia, tells of an encounter with one of them:
"In 1973 everyone in Lafayette, and I am sure Baton Rouge, was eagerly awaiting the completion of the I-10 connection over the Atchafalaya Basin.
"There was a USL student who had just purchased a new car, and he decided to take his girlfriend on a Sunday joy ride to show her the work in progress.
"Unfortunately, it was a cold day with a few ice patches on the road, and upon hitting one of the icy spots the car slammed into the guardrail. It was the very first of many accidents to occur on the basin bridge.
"But fear not, he had insurance. He reported the accident, only to learn that coverage would be denied because the road was not yet officially opened — he had to wait four more days for that event to occur."
The Un-Spam
Bill Huey, Pat Cougevan and Daphne Crawford were the first to point out that in the 1948 movie "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House," the canned meat product ad man Cary Grant was pitching was called Wham, not Spam.
Daphne says, "That movie should be required for anyone building/remodeling a home. It's timeless."
Bill adds this to our canned meat discussion: "Did you know that in order to be considered a true Southerner you have to know how many pieces are in a can of vienna sausage?"
Father knows best
Everett Powers says the Monday story about blues singer Bonnie Raitt's performance in Baton Rouge "reminded me of the first time I ever heard her name.
"Her dad, the famous baritone John Raitt, was in Baton Rouge starring in a Broadway road show production of 'Man of La Mancha.'
"After the final curtain he returned to the stage to talk to the audience. All he wanted to talk about was his daughter Bonnie, who was then breaking into the music business.
"He assured everyone that she was really phenomenal, and that someday everyone would know her name and he would pretty well be forgotten. He was one proud daddy!"
Speaking of Bonnie, a reader says he and his wife recall her performing at Baton Rouge's Kingfish with Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown:
"It was an unexpected treat to see him on the same bill with Bonnie. I think she drew a very appreciative audience."
Consider the alternative
Anonymous says, "I was amused by some advice in Heloise's column.
"Under fast facts, she said, 'Got an old, chipped coffee mug? Here are some uses for it: Place it on a desk and fill with pencils and pens. Use to scoop out laundry soap. Use to put dirt into a pot when planting. Plant herbs in it and place it on a kitchen windowsill.'
"How about THROWING IT AWAY?"
Special People Dept.
- Irene Booker celebrated her 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 27. (In the Monday column, her age was given incorrectly as 99.)
- Frank and Terry Janca, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
- Leslie and Brenda Felder, of Denham Springs, celebrated their 59th anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The Vision
Z. David Deloach adds to our recollections of the 1971 Celebration of Life rock festival in McCrea, a wide spot in the road in Pointe Coupee Parish:
"Now that I have reached an age where I don’t care if anyone gets a misconception regarding mind-expanding experiences at rock concerts in my youth, did anyone else at McCrea see a guy jump out of a helicopter on to the stage, naked, with a bull horn, declaring to be Jesus? Just checking."
(David, I don't mean to question your youthful judgment involving the ingestion of various substances, but…)