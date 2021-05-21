Dear Smiley: My husband and his best friend opened a used-car lot many years ago.
About four months before they opened, my husband bought me a used maroon Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with vinyl top for my birthday.
It had been owned by a Catholic priest who only drove it to church. Really! No kidding! This was my dream car.
After I had it for four months, one day I decided to take my sons and friends to the movies in it. We stopped at the lot to get money from my husband.
My husband ran out, grabbed my keys, pulled me and the kids out of my car, and put us in a plain-Jane car.
He muttered that he was so sorry, but they had been working with a customer for an hour who only wanted a Cutlass Supreme.
As I unhappily left with the boys, a voice yelled out from the back seat, "You must have done something really bad for Mr. Weilbaecher to take back your birthday present!"
I replied, "Just bad timing, sweetie; bad timing!"
FAY WEILBAECHER
Covington
Suspicious behavior
Dear Smiley: In 1996, when our now-adult sons were about 10 and 15, we were traveling by car on a vacation to the Grand Canyon, with numerous other stops.
On the way there, we went through Amarillo, Texas, and stopped to dine at The Big Texan, a prerequisite for passage to points farther west.
The mountain oyster appetizer tasted like chicken; maybe it was chicken.
As we continued on, a bird met his unfortunate demise when hit by the driver in front of us. Then the carcass impacted the front of our car.
We stopped for gasoline a little later, and I asked our sons to clean the mess off the front of the car. As I am filling the tank, one of them tells me rather loudly: "DAD, WE CANNOT GET ALL THE BLOOD OFF THE FRONT OF THE CAR!"
I quickly looked around, hoping no one heard that.
FRANK FASONE
Lafayette
Mystery nickname
Dear Smiley: In regard to the mention of B.B. Rayburn's nickname, "Sixty:"
As his nephew, I can tell you there were many other explanations for where the nickname originated, but most could not be printed in your family newspaper.
I will tell you that, even as a family member, no one ever knew what the real explanation was.
RANDY RAYBURN
McCormick, South Carolina
The gentleman caller
Dear Smiley: Many years ago, while at LSU, I drove up to Ohio during the summer to visit my then-girlfriend at her parents' home.
Since this would be the first time to really meet her parents, I was a bit nervous as I knocked on the front door.
The door was answered by her youngest sister, about 4, who immediately ran back into the house screaming, "He's here! He's here!" at the top of her lungs.
I didn't have quite enough time to reconsider what I was doing when I was rescued by the person I had come to see.
The visit turned out to be a good one, although my now-wife still enjoys ragging me about my first experience with meeting the family.
PAUL MAJOR
Livonia
Colorful dining
Dear Smiley: Many years ago, a good friend and his wife stopped at a little cafe in central Louisiana for lunch.
When he asked the waitress about the soup of the day, she responded, "Split pea soup; but I surely wouldn’t order it if I were you."
He asked, "Why not?"
With a disgusted look on her face, she responded, "Because it’s GREEEEEN!"
JOHN TAYLOR
Crowley
Eww! Gross!
Dear Smiley: My grandson Jude, 4, was playing at my house. I asked him if he was my sweet pea.
With a serious face, he said, "Grammy, a sweet pea is a vegetable!"
MARGARET ROME
Greenwell Springs
On second thought …
Dear Smiley: I am impressed! Even after moving to the smaller format, with less space to work with, you continue to spin just as much yarn! You tell just as many tall tales! You dispense just as much wisdom!
Uh … maybe not quite as much wisdom. Oh well, two out of three isn’t bad!
GREG THOMPSON
Walker