Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says her local grocery has adjusted to accommodate shoppers in these difficult times:
"There used to be a large display of baked goods when you first walked in; usually seasonal, like king cakes, Saints or LSU petit fours and cookies, St. Patrick's Day cupcakes, etc.
"When I walked in yesterday, there was a huge display of wine there instead! I think they are trying to tell me something!"
Timely thoughts
David Lutz titles this "Zeitgeist," a German word meaning "the spirit of the age:"
"At my office, but nonessential.
The fruits of my toil — inconsequential.
What I thought was work — wasted potential.
Sun and sand — very preferential!"
Speaking of changes
Charlotte Keller says, "Yesterday my husband lent a neighbor a tool for a project. Normally this kind of thing might be repaid with a beer upon return of said tool.
"But now, upon returning the tool, he brought over a bottle of industrial sanitizing solution his company provided their employees. The times they are a-changin'."
Cruel spouse
Linda Dalferes says, "We have a very good friend who has a great sense of humor even though he has lost most of his sight in the last few years.
"He and his wife were walking through Neiman Marcus one day when she exclaimed, 'My goodness, I can’t believe how short that girl’s skirt is!'
"He replied plaintively, 'Honey, why do you say things like that to me?'"
New Walley World?
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says, "The internet is chock-full of photos of deserted places: national parks, stadiums and similar venues.
"I was curious as to how Disney World in Orlando appeared, so I accessed one of their remote cameras located within the Disney complex.
"Guess what popped up?
"The Clark Griswold family (from 'National Lampoon's Vacation').
"I’m scratching my head; haven’t they done this before?"
Join the hair farce
Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "Although I'm somewhat follicularly challenged, I finally had to give myself a haircut.
"Now I look more like a used patchwork quilt than an old dude who just stuck his finger in an electrical outlet."
Southern style?
Rick Bogren, of Baton Rouge, joins our seminar on regional food differences:
"When I was a youngster many years ago, living in Chicago, I made my first trek to the South when we went by car to visit my father's cousin in Florida.
"Somewhere in Georgia we stopped for lunch and I ordered a hamburger 'with everything.'
"In Chicago, the burger would have come with mustard, onions, and pickles (like McDonald's does it now).
"In Georgia, the burger came with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Of course I ate it."
Which reminds me
When I was taking graduate courses at LSU's School of Journalism, two other grad students came down from Rutgers University.
Discussing cultural differences with them one evening at some watering hole (probably The Pastime), they told me that in New Jersey you had to specifically ask for tomato if you wanted it on a burger, and such a sandwich was called a "tomato burger."
First, and last, time I heard that…
Special People Dept.
- Leon Perret, of Kenner, celebrates his 96th birthday Sunday, May 3. His family will gather on his front lawn to sing "Happy Birthday."
- Elsie Manos, of Metairie, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, May 3. She was a volunteer at East Jefferson Hospital for 26 years.
Sweet name
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "Granddaughter Zelda, 5½, has acquired two guinea pigs to help ease the social isolation brought on by COVID-19.
"She's fed them all sorts of fruits and veggies, but their favorite is broccoli, which she refers to as 'guinea pig lollipops.'"
Doing his part
Rick Marshall says, "While searching for my golf ball after one of my usually errant drives, it occurred to me that I am taking this social distancing thing to a whole new level."
Crowd control
This little story "may be true before all this is over," says Algie Petrere, of Central:
"I stepped on my scale this morning and it said, 'Please use social distancing; one person at a time.'"