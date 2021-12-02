Thanks to all the readers who responded to my Thursday request for advice about his new home so LSU football coach Brian Kelly can settle in properly. I'm sure he'll find the suggestions useful.
Here are just a few of the best ones:
Bush Bernard sent in several pieces of advice, such as:
"Thibodaux is spelled just like it sounds."
"We don't say the 'r' in Lafourche. And LSU doesn't win much without someone from Lafourche Parish on the team."
"When we say we're going 'up north,' we’re heading to Shreveport or Monroe."
Kelly Kissel, The Advocate's metro editor in Baton Rouge, tells the coach, "When someone talks about the 'new' Mississippi River bridge, it's the one that’s 53 years old. The 'old' bridge is 81. You’ll need to know the difference if you plan to meet a recruit on the westside and he says, 'Come across the old bridge and take the first exit.'”
"Grady in Destin" says, "First you learn how to make a proper roux. Everything else falls into place after that."
Shooter Mullins says, "Brian Kelly will be happy to know that 'all y'all' is the correct collective to use when addressing his team, his staff, the band, the cheerleaders or the Board of Supervisors. It's his password to everything LSU."
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "The 'Holy Trinity' has a different meaning in Louisiana than at Notre Dame!"
And Charles Riddle III, of Marksville, also had some culinary advice: "Eat gumbo early and often, and don’t get involved in the debate about putting eggs in gumbo, or whether sweet potatoes are the best side dish."
"Oh yeah, and beat Bama!"
Oops!
Leon Toups tells this "breaking and entering" story:
"A number of years ago I purchased a new Oldsmobile Cutlass for my wife, Tee. Within a week she drove it to daily Mass.
"On exiting the church, she visited with two couples for a while, then went to her new car.
"For some reason, her key wouldn't open the driver's door, but the two gentlemen told her not to worry.
"They promptly got a clothes hanger, and before you know it, they had the door open.
"It wasn't until she sat in the driver's seat that she realized it was leather — and her car had cloth seats.
"After locking 'someone's' car, she went to her car three spaces down, and made a hasty retreat."
Inside job
Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, provides us with this week's groaner:
"Following up on John Davis’ Tuesday story about kissing a girl after she ate squirrel brains and saying, 'Ain’t love grand!'
"A few days ago everyone was talking about sweetbreads (thymus). If John's girlfriend had been eating sweetbreads, he could have said, 'Ain't love gland!'”
Cutting remarks
Speaking of organ meats, Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, tells this story about adventuresome dining and an even more adventuresome overland journey:
"Having driven down from Buenos Aires in our Land Rover and spent Christmas with British family on their sheep estancia near Rio Grande in Tierra del Fuego, we took the ferry from Porvenir to Punta Arenas on the mainland and on our way north to Anchorage.
"It was the end of the lambing season, and we were given a stew of lambs' testicles. It was different. Not unpleasant, and obviously a singular seasonal dish."
Special People Dept.
- Rebecca McMorris, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Thursday, Dec. 2. She was born on a farm outside Kentwood.
- Ruth Elisar celebrated her 96th birthday Thursday, Dec. 2.
- Alna Abbott, of Zachary, celebrated her 91st birthday Thursday, Dec. 2. She was bookkeeper for Nelson and East Ford of Zachary.
- Leroy and Jackie Cronan Owens, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 64 years of marriage Wednesday, Dec. 1.
- Elizabeth and Al Brown, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, Dec. 2.
Take that, Webster!
Tom Boone, of Gonzales, takes issue with the third definition of "cow" that I found in my dictionary and reported in the Wednesday column:
"The statement that a cow is any domestic bovine regardless of sex is complete bull udder."