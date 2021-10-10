Since everyone around Baton Rouge seems to be talking about LSU football, for some reason, here's a timely contribution from T-Bob Taylor, of Tyler, Texas, an LSU grad and super fan of the Tigers:
"Three of my very favorite press conference coach quotes:
— "Several times, LSU great Charlie McClendon was grilled by 'experts' who would attack a game-time decision. He would gently but firmly respond, 'You may be right. Next question.'"
— "Florida State's Bobby Bowden would be grilled, 'How many of your players get degrees?' His very quick answer was, 'Every one of them that wants to.'"
— "Nick Saban is known for focusing on (at the time LSU) football. I remember it as the LSU vs. Mississippi State football game week press conference. A reporter asked, 'Can you update us on your charity golf tournament?' Nick was furious. He shot back, 'This is an LSU FOOTBALL conference, not golf!' He stormed out. Two weeks later he reacted to, 'Can you update us on your wife's Bengal Belle Fashion Show?' This time he just left the room."
Best quote ever
Then there's the memorable quote attributed to John McKay. A legendary college coach at USC, McKay was considerably less successful in the '70s with the then-woeful Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL.
It has been said that when a reporter at a post-game press conference (after a Tampa Bay loss) asked him, “What do you think of your team’s execution, Coach?” McKay replied, 'I’m in favor of it.'”
There's been considerable research suggesting that he never actually said that. But if he didn't, he should have…
Keep it pure
"Grady in Destin" weighs in on our current gumbo controversy: "Who in their right Cajun mind would EVER put potato salad in a perfectly good seafood gumbo?
"Never had it, never will. Making shrimp, lump crab and okra gumbo today."
The compromise
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, suggests a solution to the Great Gumbo Controversy:
"If you can abide one more potato salad in gumbo anecdote: my brothers and I would have a scoop of potato salad as a side dish with our gumbo. We would take the occasional spoonful of potato salad and dip it in the gumbo.
"This way, it's not an 'either/or' commitment. For the purists, the gumbo remains unadulterated, and for the adventurous, you get that little kick of rebellion."
Initial reaction
George Sells, of Baton Rouge, says, "We know the Department of Public Safety 'edits' the license tags it issues because of words or phrases the state's computers generate.
"In a family newspaper, you can’t publish any of the three-letter combinations which have been banned.
"But one plate, spotted on Burbank Drive, should have been banned because of the implications about the maligned driver at the wheel."
George sends over a photo of a car bearing a Louisiana license plate containing the required three numbers, plus the required three letters — "DWI."
Nice People Dept.
Annie Bates, of Port Allen, says, "My boyfriend (who'd come up from New Orleans to visit) and I would like to thank the nice couple who picked up our tab at Zorba’s Greek Bistro the other night. Whoever you are, you really made our night special! Thanks so much!"
Special People Dept.
— Bertis Robert, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 98th birthday Saturday, Oct. 9. A native of Donaldsonville, he is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
— Ada Bateman Rockford, of Walker, celebrated her 91st birthday Friday, Oct. 8. She is a Baton Rouge native.
— Didier “Bobby” Hebert and Dorothy “Dot” Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrated their 76th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 9.
— Paul and Barbara Schexnayder, of Lutcher, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Sunday, Oct. 10.
— Lorna and Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown, celebrated their 61st anniversary Saturday, Oct. 9.
True to a brew
Danielle Laird offers this "Only in Louisiana" moment:
"We’re driving down Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge and one of our daughters asked, 'What is a community college?'
"Our 8-year-old Teresa guessed, 'Is that where you learn to make coffee?'"