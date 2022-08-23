If you don't know the gag referred to in this story by Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, just ask the nearest 3-year-old boy. They think this is the height of hilarity:
"I was 17 when I started dating my first wife.
"Once I was visiting her at home, getting to get to know her siblings. Her youngest brother was only 3, but was quite precocious.
"With a grin on his face he asked me to 'Pull my finger.'
"I refused, so he says, 'OK, I’ll just pull it myself.'
"Well, the result was as expected, and he laughed with glee.
"I glanced over at his father, who was sitting across the room with the same mischievous grin and the look of a proud father who had taught his son well."
Buyer's remorse
I know we've been overdoing the tattoo stories, so here's the absolute final one, no exceptions (unless, of course, I get another one I like):
Marty Roy, of Opelousas, says, "In the spring of 1970 while doing advanced training with the Army, we had to stand fire watch for an hour at night about every two to three weeks.
"My watch came up one night about 2 a.m., so I got up and began my walk inside the barracks.
"When I arrived at the latrine, I encountered one of my fellow soldiers, an Iowa farm boy about 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and about 250 pounds, leaning over one of the sinks crying his eyes out.
"I asked him what was wrong, and he said he had gone into town and had a tattoo put on his shoulder, and it hurt so bad he did not know what to do.
"The tattoo was about the size of a baseball and looked terrible.
"I don’t know if he amputated his arm, or just went home with a big red and blue dot on his shoulder."
Well equipped
Our Tuesday mention of current school supplies reminds Shooter Mullins of a simpler time:
"Many years ago when I was in grammar school, every year on the first day of school each student was given a brown manilla envelope, with the contents listed on the front: '1 pencil, 1 ruler, 1 blotter.'
"Coca-Cola was the donor, and I would be interested to know how long this practice was continued. Might be a collector's item by now."
Liquid lunch
Jackie Carnes, who sounds experienced in dealing with kids' messes, had this reaction to our Monday story from Jeannette Beck about her brother leaving their chocolate sandwich lunches on the school bus:
"I rather feel sorry for Jeannette Beck's mother, having to clean up what was left of chocolate sandwiches out of a lunch box that was left in the school bus all day long.
"My memories of school buses, except in the dead of winter, are always hot."
Who needs humans?
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, defines a "smart" device:
"Owning a few of them now, I identify a smart device as one that knows better than I do what I need it to do, and acts accordingly."
Special People Dept.
George and Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Wednesday, August 24.
Smart-aleck retiree
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says he's happily retired (and evidently having fun):
"At social gatherings I'm often asked the same question, 'What do you do?'
"My response: 'About what?'"
Oh, that TSH!
Here's an "initial reaction" story from Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge:
"After recently having lab work done at my health provider, I received the first test result back and was somewhat concerned to learn that my TSH (thinking the initials 'TSH' stood for 'Testosterone Stimulating Hormone') was below the normal range.
"Imagine my relief when I Googled 'TSH' and learned that the letters actually stood for 'Thyroid Stimulating Hormone!'"