This is a personal recollection, but I imagine others have post-hurricane stories:
The news that the little bar on Baton Rouge's Main Street is reopening as "The Main Lobby," a bright, cheery spot with a rooftop bar, reminds me of the time it was Mac's and later Hound Dogs, Spanish Town's neighborhood dive bar.
Its patrons were as diverse as the neighborhood itself: gay/straight, Black/White, young/old, and at certain times alien/earthling.
In August of 1992, Hurricane Andrew did a number on Spanish Town — downed trees blocked streets and crushed roofs, and power was out for days.
The evening after the storm rolled through, several of the residents were standing in the street, surveying the damage and feeling helpless, when we heard music.
We headed toward the incongruous sound, and saw neon lights on at the bar. It was on a downtown block that had underground wiring, so it hadn't lost power.
The neighbors trooped in for air conditioning and cold beer, and an almost festive feeling prevailed.
We still had to sleep in the heat, clean out fridges, get trees cut, and deal with the aftermath of the storm.
But for a short time that shabby little bar gave us some much-needed joy ... and hope.
Gimme a brake!
Alice Couvillon, of Covington, continues our seminar on transportation struggles:
"One summer during college, my husband bought a Hillman Husky (a British version of an SUV) from the Ford dealership in Marksville for transportation to his summer job.
"He paid $25 for the car, but it had no brakes. Luckily, the thick gravel in the lot at work would stop him.
"Coming home was a different story; he would honk the horn as he approached his house, and his brother would run out and physically stop the car.
"One day the horn caught on fire. He gave the car back at the end of the summer."
The citrus cure
Speaking of old cars, Keith Clay, of New Orleans, offers this fix-it tale:
"You have had several letters from people using clever approaches to keep old cars running, but nobody has mentioned grapefruits.
"Around 1980 my girlfriend (now my wife) had an older Volkswagen bug that had problems restarting when the weather was hot. I figured out how to solve the problem with a grapefruit.
"On a long drive from Durham to Beaufort, North Carolina, we had to stop for gas. And of course the car would not restart.
"I opened the rear-engine hood and got the rind from a half-grapefruit out of our cooler, which we carried for exactly this purpose.
"The rind fit perfectly over the fuel pump, rapidly cooled it down and fixed the recurrent vapor lock issue. It restarted in five minutes, and we were back on the road."
Whole lotta 'la'
Algie Petrere, of Central, noting our discussion of memorable song lyrics, offers this discovery:
"I just came across the lyrics to 'A Horse with No Name.'
"This is the last chorus. When the band 'America' sang it, it didn't sound as silly as it looks:
"'La la, la, la la la la, la la la, la, la. …'"
Algie continues with the "la la" listing. I won't use them all, but I counted 96.
Special People Dept.
Heloise Landry Rivere, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 1. She was born at Half Way Plantation near Donaldsonville, where her father was employed.
The un-Arizonan
"I used to tell people, quite correctly, that I was from Phoenix," says Dennis D. Ritter Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas:
"That was generally followed by a puzzled look and the comment that I had an 'odd' accent for an Arizonan.
"So, I started telling folks that I was from the nearest 'big town' to Pointe a la Hache.
"Problem solved — nobody ever thought that was in Arizona!"
Burning issue
Randy Clement, of Shreveport, says, "Having lived in New Mexico for five years, I learned how to identify chili pepper pickers.
"They wash their hands before going to the bathroom."
In this part of the world, that would apply to the diners at a crawfish boil.