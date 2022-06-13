Our current hurricane season is balanced to a degree by the fact that it's also tomato season — not faux tomatoes from the store, but real homegrown ones.
And the best way to eat them is on a sandwich.
If you haven't mastered this skill, here's how to construct a tomato sandwich:
Slice the tomato a little thicker than originally planned. Sprinkle a little less salt and a little more pepper than planned on the slices.
Slather mayo on plain white bread (the soft kind we had as kids; no healthy stuff with twigs and seeds). "Slather" here means a bit more mayo than you think necessary (no aioli, just stuff out the jar).
The choice of mayo is a bit controversial. Some swear by Duke's, others Hellman's, while New Orleans folks appear devoted to Blue Plate. Use whatever tastes good to you.
When both slices of bread are well slathered, add the tomato slices to one of them and cover with the other.
Some folks add a slice of bologna and a slice of cheese. But then it is not a tomato sandwich; it's a Redneck Club Sandwich. I prefer my tomato unadorned.
This sandwich is best eaten alone, because if you do it properly — leaning over the sink so the juice drips harmlessly down your forearms — you're not a pretty sight.
Repeat as needed.
Golden Meadow romance?
"I’ve really enjoyed the 'drive through' Golden Meadow stories," says Melanie Simoneaux Goudelocke, of Lafayette.
"Many, many years ago, when I was about 6, I made many trips with my grandmother to my grandparents' camp on Grand Isle.
"On the way we would always make a stop in Golden Meadow for French bread and oysters. On the way home we would 'fly through' in my grandmother’s Buick.
"Once after I returned home, I’m told I reported to my daddy that I thought Grandmother had a boyfriend in Golden Meadow, because lots of times we had to stop and talk to him!
"Daddy asked if I knew his name. I replied, 'No, but it says P-O-L-I-C-E on his car!'
"This was one of Daddy's favorite mother-in-law stories about ‘Miss Garnet.’ ”
Trucking 101
Paul C. (aka "The Kid") says, "Mention of the 'Smart Truck Blues' from Glenn Mitchell in the Saturday column made me realize that maybe the reason I am still finding new gadgets on my 6-year-old truck is that I have failed to read the manual.
"Much to my dismay, there are two manuals for my truck, and a total of almost 900 pages.
"Now if I can just get the time and desire to read all the pages before I pass or sell the truck."
Sign language
"When I was a teenager I visited the home of my late mother’s best friend in Charlotte, North Carolina," says Russ Wise, of LaPlace.
"In their garage was a big sign, the kind that used to be at the end of railroad-station platforms with the name of the town on it. It said, 'Kwitcherbellachin.'
"Her husband asked me to pronounce it. I stumbled and stammered, then asked if it was some town in Wales (the longest town name on earth is there).
“ ‘No,' he said. 'It’s "Quit your Belly Achin.” ’ ”
Mystery jobs
A fan of the TV game show "Jeopardy" says, "I am intrigued by the jobs the contestants have:
"Writing center coordinator; customer success manager; diversity and inclusionist strategist, etc.
"Hard to tell what anyone DOES!"
Special People Dept.
- Esther Glaudi, of Metairie, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, June 14.
- Louis and Jane Anders, of Oakdale, celebrated their 55th anniversary Friday, June 10. He's a Vietnam War veteran, she's a Master Gardener. And yes, he's my little brother.
Thought for the Day
From Terry Grundmann, of Kenner: "There are some people who set the thermostat at 75, and others who set it at 60, then they marry each other."