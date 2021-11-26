Dear Smiley: Back in the early ’60s, my father, Ed Saux, was the business manager for the Ochsner Clinic.
On a trip to Denver, Colorado, with a few of the original founders of Ochsner, he was attending a black-tie fundraising event.
My father said everybody was uptight at dinner and afraid to say the wrong thing.
The woman hosting the dinner asked my father if he was a true Southerner, to which he replied, “My father was born in Port Eads, Louisiana — 10 feet farther south and he would have been a soft shell crab.”
That broke the ice, and everybody started talking and had a successful event.
CONAWAY "CONNIE" SAUX
Gretna
Reading religiously
Dear Smiley: I have previously chronicled tales of the heroics of my son, Matthew, and his wife, Allison, as they raise their three boys (ages 6, 5, and 2).
One thing they do great is that they are steadfast about the boys being in bed at 7:30 p.m. and lights out at 8, with the 30 minutes in-between devoted to bedtime stories.
Usually works great. But middle son Robert (age 5) demonstrated recently that he may grow up to be a psychiatrist.
Robert was being stubborn last week, and wanted his dad to read him another book after the 8 p.m. deadline. Matthew stood his ground and told Robert that it was past the 8 p.m. deadline, so no more bedtime stories.
Not to be denied, Robert opened the top drawer of his nightstand, pulled out his Bible and said: “But Daddy, you don’t even want to read to me from my Children’s Bible?”
Needless to say, Jesus won this tug-of-war, and Robert got his post-8 bedtime story.
I think Matthew and Allison will be the best parents ever, if they can just make it to 2035 and still have their sanity.
WARREN BYRD
Baton Rouge
Hare-raising menu
Dear Smiley: As a kid in Oklahoma I remember one of the meals my grandma used to make. She called it Himalayan Rabbit.
I asked her once what that was.
She answered, "Dunno. Found him a layin' in the road."
MICHAEL HESS
Slidell
Head games
Dear Smiley: A recent letter about smothered cow brains reminded me of a chore I had as a youngster.
When the family had a cow butchered for home use, the skull was sent home with the meat. It was my job to use a hatchet to break the skull open and scoop out the brains.
My mother would then make a delicious breakfast dish with those brains. The Swiss of southern Wisconsin also knew something about good eating.
Also: A friend who grew up in Arkansas took his girlfriend home for some of his mom's good cooking.
When a bowl of squirrel skulls appeared on the table, the poor girl was shocked to see the family crack them open with a knife handle, and then spoon out and eat the brains.
GORDON HOLCOMB
Baton Rouge
Striking back
Dear Smiley: Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” says to answer a robocall and hit the pound sign (#) three times fast as you can. According to Mike, this scrambles their programming for 20 minutes or more. After a week of doing this, my calls have decreased a lot.
PAT HOGAN
Covington
Remedial English
Dear Smiley: I keep seeing the misuse of "less" and "fewer," so I thought this might help:
If you can pour it, the adjective is “less,” i.e., there is less milk in the glass than earlier; there is less water on the road.
If you can count it, the adjective is “fewer,” i.e., there are fewer cookies in the jar than the last time I looked; he has fewer fingers on his right hand than on his left. (I don’t know if he cut it off or if he was born that way.)
Really easy, isn’t it? Your English teacher probably told you this, but you just forgot it.
DIANE T. MARTIN
(English teacher)
Morgan City
Just you wait
Dear Smiley: With the interruption in the supply chain, I now understand what it meant when someone would say, “It’s on a slow boat from China.”
CHUCK FALCON
Donaldsonville