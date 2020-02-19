The death of Henry Gray, Baton Rouge's gift to the blues, has a lot of us remembering our best times with Henry.
For me: an evening in March 1999 when Lady Katherine and I were invited to Grant Street Dance Hall in Lafayette by our friend Brian "BB" Bruce, harmonica player with The Cats, Henry's band.
Henry was recording a live album, "Blues Won't Let Me Take My Rest," produced by Andy Cornett, Henry's bass player. The other talent on stage that night included another member of The Cats, Earl Christopher, on drums; two slide guitar masters — Lafayette's Sonny Landreth and Britain's Martin Simpson, plus fiddle player Eric Aceto from Ithaca, New York.
Henry was in rare form, and UL students, hearing the live performance on campus radio, starting drifting in and adding crowd noise to the recording.
From "Greyhound Blues" to "Lord Have Mercy," Henry and the gang rocked that venerable barn well into the night, but none of us wanted the music to end.
Henry was in his 60s when he told Andy what kept him going: "I know that wherever I go in this world I can play the piano and make someone smile."
And smile we did…
The good ship Cathi
"It is universally acknowledged that the greatest honor a man can bestow upon a woman is to name a boat after her," proclaims John Engelsman, of Baton Rouge.
"I recently acquired a yellow Mohawk canoe, which excellently complements my purple Mohawk canoe.
"I promptly informed my beloved wife, Cathi, of the naming honor.
"To my dismay, she not only failed to thank me but acted like Ebenezer Whats-his-name before the ghosts come calling. I will never understand women.
"By the way, we'll be having a christening; you're invited. There will be none of that wasteful foolishness of breaking a bottle of champagne over the bow. First we'll drink the champagne, then christen the boat. Don't you agree?"
(Of course — but I'm not coming until I'm assured the boat's namesake is OK with all this…)
On word choices
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "My sister Jeanne was a dedicated church organist and choir director before she retired after 65 years of service.
"As she got older, she would rather ride than drive, so I would pick her up and bring her to church to perform her musical duties.
"Every Sunday as we were walking out of church she would say, 'I'm getting too old for this.'
"One Sunday, when she was 90, I could no longer resist, and replied, 'Jeanne, you can't get what you already are.'"
Happy returns
Art Richter thanks the "nice lady" who found and returned his daughter's wallet, lost at a Saturday afternoon parade in downtown Baton Rouge:
"We had canceled her debit card and were trying to put a hold on her Visa card when, on Sunday evening, there was a light knock on our home door.
"Someone had found my daughter's wallet and brought it to us. I wish that there were more people out there like this nice lady."
Special People Dept.
- Lawrence Winnier, of New Orleans, celebrates his 98th birthday Thursday, Feb. 20. He is a veteran of World War ll and the Korean War.
- Pat and Vern Amar, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 20.
More mondegreens
- Marsha McNulty confesses, "There was a time when I thought 'The girl with kaleidoscope eyes' in the Beatles' 'Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds' was 'The girl with colitis goes by.'"
- Steve Koehler, of Metairie, says, "In the Simon and Garfunkel song 'Scarborough Fair,' I thought since it is a fair, there must be music and a stage. So instead of "Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme,' it was 'Parsley Stage grows merry in time.'"
- Carolyn Keyser, of Madisonville, says, "When my children were young I purchased a Bee Gees album, which I played quite often. I was amused when I heard my youngest belting out his rendition of 'Bald Headed Woman.' ('More Than A Woman')."