John F. Taylor, a retired Crowley dentist, says he got a kick out of this conversation between his son and his grandson, which illustrates why you have to be careful about how you word your messages to youngsters:
"A while back, my grandson came home from grade school and told his dad, 'I got punished again today at recess because I like to climb up the slide the wrong way.'
"After a discussion of the reasons he should not climb up the wrong way, my son said, 'So, son, you're never going to do this again, are you?'
"My grandson replied, 'Oh yes sir, I'm going to do it tomorrow — because my teacher said that today would be the LAST time she was going to tell me not to do that!'"
Monkey business
Speaking of being careful about wording, Russ Wise, of LaPlace, came across this example of unintended meaning on Facebook:
“A new study recently found that 'humans eat more bananas than monkeys.'
I can’t remember the last time I ate a monkey.”
Cattle call
Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, says, "Smiley, your articles on country banks brought back memories of quite a few years ago.
"We did business with the Bank of Greensburg, which had to be one of the smallest banks in the state. Everyone knew everyone else.
"My husband, Eugene, would go to Illinois to buy cows. He would call the bank president from up there and tell him he just bought a load and wrote a check for (whatever amount) and asked him to cover it until he could get back and sign the papers.
"You surely wouldn't do that today!"
Home doctoring
Our seminar on practicing medicine without being a physician brought this remembrance from Linda Dalferes:
"A friend of mine swears that the good Louisiana style gumbo she made brought on her daughter-in-law’s labor pains.
"That brought back a memory of the family piling into the old Pontiac and driving back and forth over the railroad tracks by the old bread factory in an attempt to bring forth that very overdue little brother of mine.
"Didn’t work, but worth a try, I guess. At least my mom thought so."
Michigan Lash
After several folks told of cowboy movie actor Lash LaRue being from Gretna, Byron Davidson did some research:
"The following information was researched and documented (and submitted with his permission) by Chuck Anderson, webmaster for 'The Old Corral' (b-westerns.com), and should put to rest the incorrect information concerning the birth place of 'Lash LaRue.'
"La Rue Alfred Wilson was born June 14, 1917, on the Martin farm in Watervliet, Michigan. … It is worth noting that Lash's death certificate confirms Michigan as his birth location.
"Anyone interested in the real Lash La Rue should find the well-documented article by Chuck Anderson at b-westerns.com an interesting and educational read."
The extensive research on the Gretna connection, mentioned by Ancestry.com, fails to find any confirmation of his Louisiana birth. And while New Orleans drummer Earl Palmer recalls Lash dropping by the Dew Drop Inn to play guitar, there's also no evidence that this happened.
Special People Dept.
Dolores Turowski, of Walker, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday, April 13, with a family crawfish boil. She is originally from North Chicago, Illinois.
Veggies and vodka
Norma Kimble has this response to Marvin Borgmeyer's Thursday question about how much mint in a mojito equalled a serving of vegetables:
"Please, tell Mr. Borgmeyer to stick to Bloody Marys if he wants his drink to count as a serving of veggies.
"For a mojito to count, it would have to have the consistency of purée. It doesn’t bear even thinking of it. Ugh!"
True, Norma. These days a Bloody Mary can be served with a celery stick, a spicy green bean, hot okra, and who knows what else, so it might be possible to get all the green stuff you need from this beverage.
Mrs. Anders even had a strip of bacon in her Bloody Mary (made with bacon-infused vodka) at the Baton Rouge location of Doe's Eat Place.