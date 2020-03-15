All the suggestions about self-quarantines to avoid exposure to coronavirus sound to me very much like the "hunker down" method of dealing with hurricanes.
You know, stocking up on staples — beer, Spam, Zapp's chips — in case you can't get out to the store.
But since the virus doesn't knock out power like a hurricane, staying at home for days means you can do some TV binge-watching of series (Fargo, Better Call Saul, Schitt's Creek).
You can also read or re-read favorite authors (John Updike, Margaret Atwood, Richard Ford).
Then there's the joy of just sitting and listening to music (Dave Brubeck, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra).
Not to mention the joy of an afternoon nap — at home, not work…
Don't forget a practice that was common before the dawn of social media — talking to the people around you, sharing thoughts, experiences, funny stories.
If you live alone, talk to your dog; they're always interested in what you have to say. But don't try this with cats — you'll be disappointed at their reaction.
Virus fighter
Aubry Brice, of Harahan, retired Ph.D., says he's been familiar with coronavirus since he studied it in the '60s, and it can be killed with a solution of 60% alcohol (120 proof):
"You can make a potent hand sanitizer by buying Everclear 190 proof grain alcohol. Pour 4 ounces of Everclear and 2 tablespoon of aloe vera gel into a bottle and shake.
"Now you have the best sanitizer on the market. Keep a small bottle with you whenever you leave home; rub down your cell phone; remember you handle grocery bags the cashier just handled, plus mail and packages from online shopping after someone has delivered it to you.
"On another note: there is no coronavirus in Acadiana. This coincides with their high intake of Tabasco…just sayin', y'all."
For medicinal use
"Anonymous" says, "Even though Tito’s vodka didn’t make the cut (too low proof to kill viruses), New Orleans distillery Atelier Vie makes Buck 25. It is 125 proof vodka — and I cannot remember the last time I have had a virus."
Virus views
- From George E. McLean, of Metairie: "As my friend said when he viewed the empty shelves for cleaning products, 'These people must not have had any soap in their houses before.'"
- Algie Petrere, of Central: "For all the Louisiana parents who now unexpectedly have kids home for a month and who also gave up alcohol for Lent — stay strong!'
Music appreciation
Jamie Owen Parkerson says, "Reading your Friday column (on memorable concerts) reminded me of my favorite musical memory.
"In the 1990s I worked for Key Pharmaceutical. I was able to buy four tickets to see Luciano Pavarotti in Baton Rouge, and invited one of my doctors and his wife.
"Needless to say, I was surprised when he showed up with his 8-year-old daughter. It truly was the best concert I have ever been to in my life, and the 8-year-old enjoyed it as much as we adults did."
Hey Jude — sorry
When Jude LeBoeuf, of Kenner, wrote about mondegreens in the Thursday column, I made the same mistake I did the last time SHE sent in an item; I said "he" in referring to her.
Jude explains the origin of her name:
"I am officially 'Judith.' In the '50s and '60s it was 'Judy,' along with a bevy of other Judys in my classes, etc. I never liked the name.
"In the early '80s, my sister-in-law was visiting. She came into my room and started to tell me something, and said, 'Hey, Jude…,' and a new tradition was born. Of course I love the Beatles song, and immediately adopted my new identity."
Blame the bait
Rick Marshall says, "I visited one of BREC's lakes in an effort to catch some recently stocked rainbow trout. I never got a bite, and I figure it must be my bait presentation.
"Obviously I haven't learned how to emulate the natural action of Bunny bread."
Louisiana Haiku
Newspaper spread out
Spicy aroma hovers
Bliss in a red shell