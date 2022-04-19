News stories about "The Wreck of the Week" on the Interstate 10 bridge between Baton Rouge and Lafayette always mention motorists trapped on the raised highway for hours, with no way off.
This always makes me wonder: How do they answer a call of nature in this situation? How does a private matter get handled in a public situation?
Emmett Irwin tells of one solution:
"After reading in The Advocate about a 13-mile traffic jam on I-10 with a six-hour wait in traffic, I was reminded of an afternoon when this happened to me.
"An 18-wheeler jackknifed in front of me and blocked the entire interstate. We were stuck behind this behemoth until wreckers could come and tow the truck away, which took a good while.
"In the meantime I began to feel the call of nature. So I wondered what people do when caught in this situation.
"Well, I fortunately had at my disposal a van that I could fit into and an ice chest. Problem solved. Nuff said. The morale to this story is 'buy a van and always carry an ice chest.'"
Which reminds me
I recall driving on I-10 back to Baton Rouge from afternoon Saints games, when that stretch of raised highway over Lake Pontchartrain between New Orleans and LaPlace was jammed with bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Evidently a number of gents had been consuming quite a lot of beer during the game — because at the first grassy spot on the roadside where the bridge ended, cars were lined up and guys were standing outside achieving relief.
They were probably violating several local and state laws — but I wouldn't want to be the police officer who came up and told them, "Stop that!"
Close to fame
More stories from readers who encountered well-known people:
— Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, met singer/actor Lyle Lovett in Houston at a hat shop:
"It turns out Lyle spent many days in Lafayette going with his family to races at Evangeline Downs, as they owned race horses. He was the most delightful man."
— Vallan Corbett met Gen. William Westmoreland (commander of U.S. forces in Vietnam in 1964-1968) in a San Antonio, Texas, hotel:
"Bob Hope Productions had reserved most of the rooms in the hotel for his Christmas show staff and guests. One morning on my way to breakfast I met the general, in full uniform, at the elevator. We talked as we rode down. Boy, was my husband surprised to see me walk into the restaurant with Gen. Westmoreland!"
— Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, met Mike Love, of the Beach Boys, in Branson, Missouri:
"Trying to decide which shows to attend, my wife mentioned that the Beach Boys were in town. I told her I had no interest in the Beach Boys."
After Chuck met Mike Love in the hotel bar, chatted with him and took a picture with him, his wife reminded him of his professed lack of interest in the Beach Boys. (Wives always remember stuff like that, don't they?)
Special People Dept.
Charlene and Joe Enzone, of Slidell, celebrate their 54th anniversary Wednesday, April 20.
Le mudbug
Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, says, "I have been teaching French for more than 50 years, and feel constrained to respond to a recent discussion about how to spell and pronounce that magnificent mudbug.
"It will always be spelled and pronounced crawfish for me, but crayfish is closer to the pronunciation of the name in French: écrevisse. The approximate pronunciation is 'a cruh veese,' with the 'a' pronounced like the a in hay.
"Incidentally, the French have now discovered crawfish, which are being farm raised in France!"
Our state aroma
Walter Merrill tells us of "the big controversy in my neighborhood here in Allen, Texas.
"It's about a person (not me) who had the audacity to put bagged dog poop in a neighbor’s city issued garbage bin!
"I found out some people here pressure wash and sanitize their garbage cans.
"These people obviously have never smelled a garbage bin containing remains from a crawfish boil!"