It seems this column is going to the rats, which sounds even more depressing than going to the dogs.
Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville, says, "Stories about rats, gold and otherwise, reminded me of how we acquired Cuddles, my son Chase’s rat.
"Chase went to a summer camp at Louisiana College between third and fourth grades.
"The focus with that age group was animals, and the counselor had several classroom pets they took care of during the session.
"Toward the end of the camp, Chase asked me if he could be in the lottery to win one of the two rats that would be given to the campers.
"I asked how many kids were in his class. He said about 25. So thinking the odds were in our favor and Chase probably would not be chosen, I said OK.
Turns out only three parents gave permission to their kids to be in the rat lottery. So sweet Cuddles lived the rest of his rat life with us."
A year for tigers
Tina Soong, a self-described "OLD old reader," reminds us that Feb. 1 marks the start of "The Year of the Tiger" in the Chinese Zodiac.
She sent me copies of her beautiful drawings of tigers, with this note:
"Happy Year of the Tiger. The five tigers symbolize five blessings: Health, Happiness, Longevity, Strength, and Peace. Wishing you and your family all five blessings, now and always!"
A lovely thought. Thanks, Tina.
And if you believe in signs and omens, you should be very optimistic about LSU's 2022 football season.
Rust bucket blues
Another recollection of cars we regret owning:
William Plunkett, of Slidell, says, "Back in 1959 I purchased my first (heavily used) car, a 1951 Nash Rambler, for all of $200 dollars.
"It came equipped with a rusted-out floor behind the driver's seat. A rubber floor mat was used to conceal the hole.
"One day I had a passenger for that seat. Before I cranked up the engine, I hear a voice from the rear seats, 'Don't start the car, Bill. I'm in the car, but standing in the street.'
"Sure enough, I look under the car and there is a pair of feet standing in the street while the rest of the passenger is in the car."
Heavy metal
That story reminds me of my first sports car, a ’62 Austin-Healey Sprite.
It developed a hole in the floorboard on the driver's side, and this got to be a problem in rainy weather. As low to the ground as the little car was, it didn't take much of a puddle to wet my feet while I was driving.
I finally took my problem to a welding shop recommended by a guy I knew. It was kind of a shade-tree operation, and the owner didn't think he could help me.
But he finally found a flat piece of iron that covered the hole.
There was only one problem; the iron was so heavy that it made the little car tilt to one side.
So I had dry feet, but had to learn how to drive while leaning.
Trapping technique
Jamie Owen Parkerson answers Tim Palmer, who wondered how she trapped that bird she thought was a rat (described in the Friday column):
"The rat/bird was between my refrigerator and the wall, and I turned a chair over and trapped it."
Special People Dept.
- Eloise Mayeur, of Jefferson, celebrates her 94th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Barbara Vinet, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 18. She’s a retired RN and "longtime member of a water aerobics class."
Lyrical responses
After I mentioned favorite R&B and doo-wop lyrics ("Tutti Frutti" and "Blue Moon"), Rick Marshall reminded me that the late Henry Gray recorded a great version of the former.
And Dusty Kling told me, "I, too, am an avid listener of KBRH radio. My favorite, not doo-wop but still nonsensical, lyric is in the song "Tipitina" by Professor Longhair:
"Tipitina tra la la la
Whoa la la la-ah tra la la
Tipitina, oola malla walla dalla, tra ma tra la la."