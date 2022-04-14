O.J. Williams Jr., of Jefferson, offers this year's seasonal religious story:
"Many years back, in my childhood, one of the fathers in my neighborhood would take a bunch of the neighborhood kids to Pensacola, Florida, on a Easter season weekend to camp out, swim, and sing around the campfire at night.
"Being good Catholics, we'd all go to church on Sunday. One of the boys was of a non-Christian faith, but went with us anyway to be polite.
"When we returned from the Mass, he asked why all the statues in the church were covered in purple shrouds. One of us explained, 'It’s because of Lent.'
"He replied, 'Can’t they just dust them?'"
Thirsty birds
"Speaking of hummingbirds," says Sid Hebert, of Slidell, "we had a feeder and kept the mixture of hummingbird sugar water in our fridge. The water had a reddish cast to it.
"One day, I went to get some for the feeder, but it was gone. After asking our son, Jeff, if he had seen the hummingbird water in the fridge, he replied, 'No; I just drank the Kool-Aid that was in there!'
"Obviously, we had to find another place for the hummingbird water!"
Hardy hummer
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "We had a hummingbird this year that somehow survived the harsh freezes and cold weather, and appeared at a feeder every day. A couple of times the feeder had to be thawed so it could feed!"
Without a song
Alton Duke, this column's unpaid amateur ornithologist, says, "I am surprised that there is still a little confusion regarding why hummingbirds make those humming sounds. It is simple — they do not remember the words."
Picky shoppers
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, has a story about an Alaskan gift that doesn't involve moose droppings:
"On a trip to Alaska, at one of our first stops we saw walrus whiskers sold as toothpicks. Disgusting, yes?
"But later my husband decided it was just the right gift for our grandson. Every stop we made included a search for walrus whiskers.
"Our guides suggested shops to us. Shop owners declared they had never heard of such a thing, and certainly would not carry it, if it even existed.
"Eventually we found a shop low-class enough to sell such a terrible souvenir. We bought two, because by that time we wanted one, too."
Picky ladies
Marsha R. has another story about her visit to Alaska:
"We were at a shop in Alaska, and I asked the young female clerk how it was living someplace where the men so greatly outnumbered the women.
"She said, 'The odds are good, but the goods are odd.'”
Expensive repairs
Harry Simon, of Eunice, says, "Speaking of holes in auto floorboards. a caller to the humorous mechanics running the public radio show 'Car Talk' stated that the floorboard of his car was so badly rusted it had holes the size of half dollars.
"Their reply? 'Use paper money.'"
Special People Dept.
— Margaret Allison, of Ida in Caddo Parish, celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday, April 17.
— Marian Cupples, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Sunday, April 17. She lives at Landmark South, where she is a gin rummy champion.
— Glennadora "Dorie," "Dora," or "Dowee" Perry, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, April 15. She is a member of University Methodist and the Thursday morning Covenant group.
— Lorraine Shaheen, of Donaldsonville, celebrated her 92nd birthday Tuesday, April 12.
— Cleo and Leola White Bridges, of New Orleans, celebrate their 60th anniversary Sunday, April 17.
— Wayne and Barbara Smith, of Covington, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, April 15.
Sunny thought
Bill Bozzelle, of Baton Rouge, says, "Smiley, I saw the Daylight Saving Time poll request by Butch Politz in the Wednesday column.
"I have no choice either way; I just wish they would leave it one way for the whole year.
"But I talked to Boudreaux the farmer, and he is definitely in favor of leaving Daylight Saving Time in place. He says he really appreciates the extra hour of sunshine that his crops get everyday."