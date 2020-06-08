Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, tells an "NFL in New Orleans" tale:
"In 1965, Drs. Bob and Terry Segura, of Erath, organized a trip for Randal LeBlanc and me to attend an NFL exhibition game in New Orleans between the Baltimore Colts, our favorite team, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
"The game was set up by the NFL to see whether or not a game between NFL teams would attract a large number of fans in New Orleans. The answer was a resounding yes: over 75,000 people filled Tulane Stadium.
"After the game we went to Pat O’Brien’s for a few beers. Then many of the Colts entered, with Coach Don Shula. Former LSU lineman Fred Miller, with his mother, sat with the coach.
"We engaged in conversation with all the Colts, and soon we were buying each other rounds of beer. At about 4 a.m. they told us they had to go to the hotel to pick up their things and catch their flight.
"We were dying to meet quarterback Johnny Unitas, but he did not show up at the bar. Jimmy Orr invited us to ride back to the hotel in their cab, but Unitas had already left."
Bad Taste Dept.
Leon Geraci, of Baton Rouge, tells me of a restaurant name I couldn't believe until I looked it up:
"The Alferd Packer Restaurant & Grill (yes, he spelled his first name 'Alferd') is named after Colorado’s most famous cannibal, and is on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder.
"The motto is 'Have a friend for lunch.’ ”
In the winter of 1873-74, Packer was accused to killing and eating five prospectors while the party was snowbound in the Rockies. After two trials, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison on five counts of manslaughter. His story created a media sensation.
It's all protein
Gary Penton, of Pineville, adds to our tale of food that moves:
"My New Orleans uncle, being trained at a Navy base during World War II, found the Navy frequently served white beans at breakfast.
"One morning, someone noticed that some of the beans were actually bugs that looked like beans.
"One guy commented, 'They tasted OK before we recognized them, so I'm going after some more.’ ”
Disco dude?
I was a bit shocked to discover that Keith Horcasitas, my Yat reporter, has a secret: he was a disco person:
"If you've got room for another bar story, in the late '70s and early '80s, my better half, Maria, and I would sometimes 'boogie down' at the 4141 Club on St. Charles Avenue.
"Back in those disco days, I didn't do too bad under the shining glitter ball. We spent a few Saturday nights jamming to the Bee Gees, Kool & the Gang, and KC & the Sunshine Band."
Some stories are better left untold, Keith.
Water world
Our mention of Gulf South Research Institute brought this recollection from Marsha R.:
"When they started in the ’60s, GSRI had offices in the Taylor Building on Baton Rouge's Third Street before they built off Nicholson Drive.
"The honchos were imported from California to start the think tank.
"Coming from drought-stricken California, they were in awe of Louisiana rains. One of them said it was hard to work because they spent late afternoons glued to the big windows, watching the downpour and shaking their heads."
Special People Dept.
- Donald L. Garrett Sr. celebrates his 100th birthday Tuesday, June 9. He is a retired Coast Guard veteran with World War II service. The family is collecting food in his honor for the Feed The Veterans program.
- Leonce and Linda Waguespack, of Avondale, celebrate their 58th anniversary Tuesday, June 9.
Mr. Efficiency
Algie Petrere tells of the husband, watching his wife prepare breakfast, who said, "Honey, why don't you try carrying several things at once rather than one item at a time? It would be so much more efficient."
"It did save time," says Algie. "It used to take her 20 minutes to get breakfast ready. Now he can do it in 10."