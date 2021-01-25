On Saturday we discussed differing restroom requirements of men and women, especially in crowded situations.
Ben Valentine, of Gonzales, offers this example:
"About 10 years ago my wife, sister and son Jacob were in Paris visiting family: Theo Weill, a World War II concentration camp survivor.
"While at the Louvre, we all needed to use the restroom. The men's restroom had few patrons, but the ladies restroom had a line with about 50 women.
"I told Jody, my wife of 52 years (coming up Valentine's Day) and my sister Judy that there was no one in the men's restroom, and I would stand guard at the door for them.
"As Judy and Jody were leaving the restroom, a man ... commented on Judy and Jody using the men's room: 'Not right! Not right!'
"As we walked away, I commented to him, 'You must never have been in Tiger Stadium.'
"I am not certain he understood; but Smiley, you and most Tiger fans understand."
Which reminds me
Years ago, when I was in New Orleans and in a carnivorous frame of mind, I'd go over to Dryades to Charlies' Steak House, which since 1932 serves huge steaks on sizzling platters.
In addition to the food, another attraction was the servers, including ladies who called me "Honey" and looked after me with the attention of a favorite aunt.
Once when I got up from the table, obviously headed for the men's room, our server rushed up and told me, "The men's restroom is out of order, darlin' — but you can use the ladies room and I'll watch out for you."
Sure enough, when I exited the room I found her standing in the doorway, arms folded and a determined expression on her face, as two women stood by, glaring at both of us.
Peruvian driving
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, has this traffic story:
"Doing customer service work in South America 40 years ago, my contact in Peru gave me a driving tip that continues to serve me well in the Baton Rouge area today.
"He said, 'If you decide to drive here, always remember the most dangerous thing you can do is go through a green light assuming no one will run the red light.’ ”
Speaking of driving
Sam Raney says, "In Baton Rouge, if you pull up to a four-way stop sign and stop to wonder if it is your turn to go, it's too late; you go last."
The Christmas singer
Harriet St. Amant, of Baton Rouge, shares this memory of the late WAFB-TV anchor of Donna Britt:
"Donna would position herself every Christmas season at the north door of the Walmart on College Drive. From that vantage point she sang Christmas carols with her lovely clear voice.
"I would stand nearby, enjoying her singing. We would chat briefly when I thanked her for her contribution to the holiday spirit."
Warning system
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, says, "Your recent series on oysters and warnings reminded me of a period in my younger days when both were combined.
"My late father, J.D. Lehew, built our home in Baton Rouge's Capital Heights neighborhood out of material from a World War II Army barracks. He added an oyster shell driveway, which needed a new layer of shells every now and then,
"I could always hear the shells being crunched under his tires when he arrived home from work each evening.
"The loud crunching noise served me as a warning system for me to stop doing what I was not supposed to be doing, cover up the evidence and run outside to greet him!
"Worked every time."
Warning system II
"I’m enjoying reading the silly instructions for using appliances," says Lettye Harris, of Baton Rouge.
"The most ridiculous warning I’ve ever seen was years ago on my new curling iron.
"It said, 'Do not use on eye.' I hate to imagine why that warning was necessary!"
Useful cats
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, our unpaid director of feline studies, tells us: "Dogs prepare you for babies. Cats prepare you for teenagers!"