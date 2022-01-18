After reading many tales from owners of British sports cars (including me), Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "I figured it was time for a German car story, even though it was mine:
"In high school the hangout in Gonzales was the Colonial Drive In. One Saturday I spotted two friends, Juanita Bailey and Linda Daigle, sitting in Juanita’s VW Beetle.
"I went to talk with them, and was invited into the back seat (alone). When I tried to exit the car, I was unable. Something was holding my pants.
"The seatbelt latches in the car had a little arm, rather than a button, to release the belt. The back belt loop on my jeans had somehow gotten hooked on that little arm.
"Linda, who embarrassed very easily, had to get in the back seat with me and get me unhooked. I made a big commotion that caused people to look. When Linda got me loose from the latch she was bright red.
"I’m surprised she didn’t leave me there."
Love and loss
Speaking of German cars, Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, tells this bittersweet story:
"Reminiscing about the many articles in your column highlighting sports cars reminded me of my search in 1964 for my first car after graduating from Nicholls State University, getting married, and accepting my first job.
"Husband Buddy inherited 'Goldie,' a gold 1958 Chevy Impala, from his Uncle Adam. He had wheels to get to work; I needed wheels.
"After visiting many car dealerships, I fell in love with a red VW Karmann-Ghia convertible! The day I was to sign the bill of sale, we learned I was pregnant.
"I got 'Goldie;' Buddy purchased a many-owners 1948 red Chevy truck. Eight months later we got a son, Layne.
"I think of my love-at-first-sight often: its 'visual charm' — the 'people's Porsche!'"
Mr. Fix-It
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, has another story about her brother-in-law, ace mechanic J.B. Castagnos:
"My husband John was leaving a store and dropped his keys as he approached his car. The remote popped open and hit the ground; the battery and connector went down the storm drain. The Jeep's alarm wouldn’t cancel without it.
"J.B. came and looked at it, and sent John into the store for a battery. Then J.B. found a beer can, cut a strip with his knife, and fixed the remote. The car started and John drove home."
Burning issue
In the Saturday column, Jeannette Beck told how brother-in-law J.B. Castagnos fixed the family's Fiat with just a matchstick.
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, who tells another car story in this column, had this reaction to that tale:
"Am I the only one that thought the match to fix Jeannette Beck’s Fiat was to be used to set it on fire?"
Employment song
My mention of memorable song lyrics in the Monday column got some great responses from readers.
For instance, here's one from Lars Hoel, "Your faithful reader in Marigny:"
"While I agree with you about the catchy lyrics to 'Tutti Fruitti' and 'Blue Moon,' those gems pale in comparison to the opening of 'Get A Job' by the Silhouettes:
"Yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-yip, mmm
Sha-na-na-na, sha-na-na-na-na, ahh-doh
Sha-na-na-na, sha-na-na-na-na, ahh-doh
Sha-na-na-na, sha-na-na-na-na, ahh-doh
Sha-na-na-na, sha-na-na-na-na
Ahh, yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-yip
Mum-mum-mum-mum-mum-mum, get a job
Sha-na-na-na, sha-na-na-na-na."
Lars adds, "I rest my case."
Special People Dept.
— Lorena "Ti-Moon" Guillot, of the Ossun community near Scott, celebrates her 111th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 19. She is the sister and godmother of longtime column contributor Joe Guilbeau.
— Jimmy and Billie Ruth Langlois celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 19.
— JoAnn and Ted C. Mc Neel Sr., of Metairie, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 19. He is a retired Marine Corps major.
— Patty and Louis Cyrus, of Madisonville, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 15.
It's a grandma thing
Bob Simmons, of Mandeville, tells a little story illustrating why being a grandparent is better than being a parent:
"My 3-year old-granddaughter, Mary Lassen, asked her mother, 'What do grownups do during the day when kids go to school?'
"My daughter replied, 'Laundry, errands, and work.'
"To which our granddaughter replied, 'Yaya (what she calls her grandmother) goes shopping!'"