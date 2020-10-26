Joan Felder, of LaPlace, offers "Wisdom from a child's mouth:
"I took my granddaughter to Walmart. In the checkout lane was a large display of gift cards for Visa, American Express, Google, Apple, etc.
"She spotted one with '$100' in big bold print, and said, 'Joanie, look! We can get a card with $100 on it!'
"I explained to her that first you needed a hundred dollars, plus an additional fee to activate the card.
"She said, 'That's not fair! It's false advertising!'"
Super disguise
Kent Barton addresses our story of the gent who went to a Halloween party as newsman Clark Kent, changing later into Superman:
"Kent being my name, I always tell people if they're old enough to remember Superman, they should know Clark Kent.
"However, the next time I see them, they call me 'Clark.' I just can't win. I then have to say, 'No, not Clark; just call me Superman.' That, they remember.
"As for my 'secret' phone booth locations in Baton Rouge where I turn into Superman, I use the ones at The Pastime or Fleur de Lis. Works every time."
Locked in
Mention of the phone booth at the Fleur de Lis, the iconic Baton Rouge pizza place, reminds me of the story I heard many years ago about the gent who, after enjoying pizza and root beer with friends, went into the booth to call his wife to come get him. (This happened some years before cellphones.)
He promptly fell asleep in the booth. His friends assumed he had made his call and left, so they didn't check on him.
The sleeper awoke to find the restaurant closed and empty. When he tried to open the door, an alarm went off.
He went outside and waited for the police so he could explain. How he explained to his wife is another story …
Sneaky little dogs!
After a Saturday tale about chihuahua showing up unexpectedly in a dog's DNA, James B. Hébert, of Abbeville, tells of a similar experience:
"Our dog, Chappie, rescued from the streets of Los Angeles by our daughter, looks a lot like many of the mixed-breed dogs you see in the movies.
"Last Christmas, two of my daughters gave me a doggie DNA test for Chappie. Like the dog Boudreaux in your Saturday column, I was pensive about the result: Chappie was 25% chihuahua!"
I would imagine Chappie wasn't too thrilled about it either …
Who needs chickens?
Melvin Dean says, "A recent column post triggered memories about eggs in gumbo. I wondered why ours only had yolks!
"My oldest brother caught every kind of large turtles and kept them in a large pen in the slough next to the house until someone would come around and buy them.
"This was back when turtle soup was actually made from turtles.
"Sometimes, Mama would say, 'That one's for our gumbo tonight.'
"If it was female, it could have the beginnings of eggs: just the yolks. Yeah, throw 'em in there.
"No potato salad as a side, but always had yams baking inside the wood-burning stove. Yum!"
Special People Dept.
— Luther Hunt, of Port Allen, celebrates his 96th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 27. He is a World War II Navy veteran and Silver Star recipient.
— Clifford J. Loudon, of Walker, celebrated his 96th birthday Monday, Oct. 26. A retired electrician, he is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, serving in Europe. He is also a retired rodeo performer.
Fine dining
Cootsie from Slaughter says, "With all the talk about gumbo and now nutria in your column, I'm surprised no one has mentioned Bellue's Fine Cajun Cusine & Welding Shop on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.
"They carried a smoked nutria gumbo on the lunch special for a while that was actually quite good. And they never put potato salad in any of the bowls I ordered!"
Clever husband!
Linda Dalferes says, "The best answer I ever heard from a man to the question 'How long have you been married?' was 'Not nearly long enough!' — with his smiling bride standing close by."