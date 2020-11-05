One of the effects of our isolations due to COVID-19 involves a somewhat lax attention to house cleaning.
While I'm not doing any visiting these days, I've learned from conversations with others that they've slacked off in their efforts to keep their homes spotless.
After all, who's gonna see it?
(This, of course, doesn't apply to Chateau Anders, which is in its usual pristine condition. Since you can't visit, just take my word for it. Trust me.)
Our resident wit, Algie Petrere, of Central, has found a solution to the problem of regular house cleaning:
"If any visitor notices the cobwebs in the corner, I can tell them I haven't taken down my Halloween decorations yet."
Remember 52/20?
Donald Harry Kenaley, a 91-year-old retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, says with Veterans Day approaching (Nov. 11), this is a story many people are not aware of:
"In 1947, a vast number of World War II veterans were enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana College (now Southeastern Louisiana University) in Hammond.
"Many were housed in Army surplus quonset huts. Privacy in these huts was obtained by pushing metal lockers together to form a wall.
"The veterans often socialized by playing cards and talking about war stories. At the time, veterans' education was subsidized by the G.I. Bill of the U.S. government.
"This was known as the 52/20 Club — $20 per week for 52 weeks while the veterans were searching for jobs and attending school. Tuition was also paid for by the government.
"The veterans had very little money, but they were grateful for all they were given. They would often pool their money or other items to share among each other.
"I thank God for our freedom we have fought so hard to achieve, and for all veterans and their service to our country."
Tending the garden
Dick Chenot, of Plaquemine, says a recent complaint about using “preschool” in lieu of “kindergarten" reminded me of our monthlong 25th wedding anniversary trip to the Holy Land, United Kingdom and Europe.
"While on the trip we visited my second cousin’s family in Germany. Heinrich spoke good English, having been a prisoner of war in the United States late in World War II.
"His wife spoke no English, but their daughter studied it in school, and was proud of it! She demonstrated by telling us her child was in 'child’s garden.' (We smiled, but held back a giggle until we were alone!)"
Kid stuff
Everett Powers, of Baton Rouge, says my Grandma Anders, of Gloster, Mississippi, "wasn’t the only one calling children 'chaps.' Mine, who lived out in the country with an Ethel mailing address, also called us chaps, and it seems like my grandpa and some of my aunts and uncles used the term as well."
And Thomas Brown, of Baton Rouge, says, "Thank you for informing me on the origins of the word 'chaps' when referring to children. My grandmother, born and raised in Gloster, referred to us as chaps all the time. At first it was confusing trying to figure out who she was talking to or about, but we got used to it. Gloster must have been a very unique and entertaining place, back in the day!"
Special People Dept.
- James Friloux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 93rd birthday Saturday, Nov. 7.
- Eddie Callegan Jr. and Janet Callegan, of New Roads, celebrate 74 years of marriage Friday, Nov. 6.
Beer nomenclature
A number of readers have commented on "Faubourg," the new name of Dixie Beer.
Bill Huey figures that New Orleans beer consumers will soon come up with a nickname for the beer:
“'Hey, Bruno, gimme a Faubourg.' You see that? I don’t."
Instead, he figures we'll hear, "Hey, Bruno, gimme a Fau." Or perhaps, "Gimme a Bourg."
To coin a phrase
Joseph W. Berey, of Covington, says, "Please accept my opinion on overused phrases now commonplace in our daily conversations that should be banned or suspended for the time being:
“ ‘In harm’s way,’ ‘At the end of the day,’ ‘With that being said,’ and (my favorite 'banned' phrase), ‘You know what I mean.’ ”