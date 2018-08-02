On Thursday we told of a legendary 1968 rock concert in Baton Rouge. David Marmillion Sr., of Terrytown, recalls an even bigger one the next year:
The New Orleans Pop Festival (David recalls it as the New Orleans Pop and Bike Festival) was held on Labor Day weekend, a couple of weeks after Woodstock, at the Louisiana International Speedway in Prairieville:
"At the time, I was a member of a motorcycle 'club' by the name of The Seekers that helped coordinate the event. Local bike clubs were invited, and a custom bike show was judged by none other than Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead!
"The lineup of performers went like this: Janis Joplin, The Byrds, Country Joe & the Fish, Oliver, Chicago Transit Authority, The Youngbloods, the Grateful Dead, It's a Beautiful Day, and many others. (Note: Others found in The Advocate's archives are Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Chicago, Iron Butterfly, Canned Heat and Tyrannosaurus Rex.)
"It was a big deal for us at the time, as these pop festivals were the rage.
"I was just offstage, standing next to Janis Joplin, who was preparing to perform. She took a swig of Jack Daniel's Black Label, bent over and messed up her hair, then charged out to deliver a memorable performance!
"I have remnants of a poster that proves its existence!"
Precocious pets
Ronnie Stutes tells of receiving an email seeking "mystery shoppers" to check out veterinary clinics.
He says, "Evidently they are looking for very responsible dogs and cats, as evidenced by the following sentence: 'You must have a dog or cat who has taken their pet to the vet within the last 36 months.'"
(You could possibly train a dog to take another one to the vet. But cats — no way.)
Canned heat
J. Lousteau says, "In your Wednesday column, the story about heating Spam on the engine block reminded me of a name for that kind of cooking — it's called 'car-b-que.'
"I must give credit for that to Lowell, the ditzy mechanic on an old TV series called 'Wings' from the late '90s."
Special People Dept.
- Myrtis Penton, of Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Mandeville, celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 4. She lived in Varnado for 97 years, and is the oldest member of Varnado Missionary Baptist Church.
- William "Beagle" Dupre, of Belle Rose, celebrates his 98th birthday on Friday, Aug. 3.
- Joe Rockforte, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 96th birthday on Friday, Aug. 3. He is a D-Day veteran of World War II, coming ashore at the Normandy beaches, and a prisoner of war in Germany.
- Rosa Daigle, of Watson, celebrates her 91st birthday on Sunday, Aug. 5.
- Nelson J. Boudreaux, of Riverbend Nursing Home in Belle Chasse, celebrates his 90th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 4. He is an Army veteran.
- Clarence and Patsy Lorio celebrate their 62nd anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 4.
- Millie and Willie Meyer, of Harahan, celebrate their 60th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 5.
- Dale and Mary Galloway, of Slidell, celebrate their 52nd anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cheap Eats Dept.
Terry Maderson, of Kenner, recalls sandwich creations he's enjoyed over the years:
"In the late '30s or early '40s: sliced banana and mayo between two slices of Merita bread.
"In the late '40s: potato salad and potato chips on Merita bread.
"In the '50s at the LSU Field House: luncheon meat between two halves of a cinnamon roll, topped off with a Barq's root beer. (This cost 20 or 25 cents.)"
The breakfast law
"Long before interstates, Holiday Inns and chain restaurants," says Russ Wise, of LaPlace, 'my parents loaded four kids into the back seat of a 1954 Plymouth and headed to Florida from West Virginia.
"After spending the night in a 'tourist court' in North Carolina, we went to a mom-and-pop restaurant for breakfast.
"It came with a white glob on the plate. My dad said it was 'grits.' I told him I don’t think I ordered grits.
"He replied, 'It doesn’t matter, son. Down here, it’s the law.'”