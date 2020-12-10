Evidence that we never forget our favorite teachers:
Edna Marie C. Sevin says stories of law enforcement officers remind her of this incident:
"Many years ago, on my way to H.L. Bourgeois High in Gray from my home in downtown Houma, I saw a state trooper’s vehicle. Cars were stopping briefly for him, but I assumed I had nothing to be concerned about.
"As I approached, I remembered I had left my driver's license in a pants pocket from a trip to a store the night before.
"I recognized the trooper as a former student from a decade earlier. I confessed sadly that the driver's license was not in my possession.
"He was checking inspection tags: Mine was current. This kind young man asked if I had a credit card in my purse. He smiled and told me to hold it for him to see, explaining, 'Those folks in back of you don’t know that isn’t your driver's license. Just keep it in your purse from now on.' And off I went to teach another day."
No bowl for you!
"A once-proud Florida State alum" comments on LSU's self-imposed one-year bowl ban, in a year where anybody with a pulse can get into a bowl:
"The ban has Tung Oil Bowl officials scrambling. From Poplarville, Mississippi, bowl chairman Jim Bob Beauregard said, 'We had in LSU (3-4) and FSU (2-6) a dream matchup.'
"Knowing LSU travels well, local hoteliers (all four of them) are distraught, as are proprietors of Bubba's Finger-Licking Good BBQ and Grandma's Catfish Heaven.
"It appears bowl-eager Vanderbilt will now play the Seminoles."
Christmas bubbles
On Wednesday, Alex "Sonny" Chapman asked about those bubbly Christmas tree lights of bygone days, and indicated a Popular Mechanics magazine reader might know the answer.
Bingo!
Gary Miller, of Prairieville, a retired engineer, says, "I admit I was a Popular Mechanics reader back then, and look for vintage copies to enjoy today.
"I read with interest Sonny Chapman's comments on the 'water-filled Christmas lights.' I hadn't thought about these in 60 years.
"I was a youngster in the late ’50s, and everyone in my family had bubbler lights as standard decorations on their Christmas tree.
"The glass tube contained methylene chloride, a clear chemical liquid (toxic) that had a low boiling point, allowing the heat of the internal light to create a stream of illuminated bubbles. The bubbles would cool off at the top of the glass tube and return as liquid to the bottom.
"The stream of bubbles added animation and were eye-catching. This was in the days when Christmas tree light strings used the 'night light sized' bulbs."
Happy returns
Andy Maverick says, "I want to thank the observant person who found my keys in Baton Rouge's University Hills neighborhood, put them in a 'Little Free Library' where they would be easy to find, and posted it on NextDoor so we could find out about it. A neighborly thing, and I’m truly grateful!"
And while we're on that topic, Jim Mayer, of Baton Rouge, tells me, "Remind your readers when buying gas or putting groceries in cars do not put your purse, wallet, etc. on the trunk or roof of your vehicle.
"I usually travel Highland Road and Lee Drive on my daily walks, and often within two to four blocks of gas stations or groceries I find wallets, purses, keys, etc. on the roads and shoulders — three in 10 days."
Special People Dept.
Harold E. Reid, of Central, celebrates his 90th birthday Sunday, Dec. 13.
Thanks a lot, Dad
Richie Schega says, "During my first driver's license application's written test in 1968, there was a question: 'What should you do when a traffic light turns yellow?
"'Stop immediately
"'Proceed cautiously across the intersection
"'Speed up and cross the intersection.'
"I answered 'Speed up and cross,' which was marked wrong by the tester.
"After grading the test, he asked: Why did I choose that answer?
"Without missing a beat, I said, 'Because that’s what my dad does.' He happened to be sitting there, since I was only 15."