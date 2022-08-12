Dear Smiley: I was going through a 29-page business contract when I came across a line that made me laugh, just when I needed something to break up my day.
The line in the contract said, "If we receive a communication from you, we will assume that you sent it to us."
STEVE KOEHLER
attorney
Metairie
Fire the chef!
Dear Smiley: On the topic of eating at foreign restaurants:
Some years ago, my wife and I were having lunch inside the Carcassonne fortress in southern France. Two young American couples were seated at the next table.
One young woman ordered salmon tartare, which is raw salmon mixed with shallots, capers, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil.
At the end of the meal, the waitperson asked her how she liked the salmon tartare, and she said, "I'm afraid the salmon was undercooked."
WAYNE SMITH
Covington
Thanks, Dutch!
Dear Smiley: On the subject of steaks, I announced to my boys and girls cross-country teams at E.D. White Catholic High in Thibodaux that we would celebrate a successful district meet with a "Dutch treat" steak supper at the local Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse.
Apparently, some of the team members thought my nickname is "Dutch," because our waitress handed me four unpaid tickets after everyone was gone.
That was the first subject we covered at our next practice.
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Cheap eats here
Dear Smiley: In the early '70s, while working for Capone Pontiac, it seems that the young guys didn't have much of an appetite early Saturday mornings — possibly "root beer" related.
About 10 a.m., we would need food and head to the Tastee Freeze, where you could get four hamburgers or five hot dogs for $1.
The order varied from week to week, decided when we found out if there were four or five hungry guys.
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
Little Miss Messy
Dear Smiley: While I folded towels in the utility room, granddaughter Kennison, 5, ran at top speed from the kitchen to inform me that she spilled her Sprite.
When asked if she spilled a lot or a little, she replied, "Medium size."
As I handed her a bath towel to wipe the spill, she asked, "When I spill a lot, will you give me a beach towel?"
KAREN POIRRIER
Lutcher
Scare tactic
Dear Smiley: Earl Higgins, of River Ridge, may have a point about the origin of the nickname "Booger," as a derivative of the French "bougre" or "fellow."
But growing up in the '30s and '40s, when I misbehaved, my parents would sometimes tell me that "the Booger Man" would get me if I didn’t stop.
Naturally, I assumed the Booger Man (or Boogie Man) was some kind of devil or a bad person.
JOHN FRANÇOIS
Lafayette
The color purple
Dear Smiley: We would like to thank The Advocate for writing about "the man in the purple shirt" who attends the College World Series (even when the LSU Tigers aren't playing in the series).
We loved the article. We look for him on TV at every LSU baseball game. When we see him, we yell, “There he is!”
We enjoy seeing Mr. Ed Sexton almost as much as the game. We hope he can attend many more LSU baseball games.
GERALD and VALERIE MEDINE
Brusly McCall
No ink here!
Dear Smiley: About your tattoo stories:
We told our kids that if they ever got a tattoo — at least one we could see — they would be getting financial independence a lot sooner than they expected.
We also reminded them a tattoo is a permanent reminder of temporary insanity.
DAVID KELSO
New Orleans
Say, can you see?
Dear Smiley: I went to have my eyes checked. I have cataracts in both eyes.
It occurred to me I now qualify to be a home plate umpire.
PAULA KING
Gretna
Dear Paula: Or a referee at a Saints game.