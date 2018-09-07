Dear Smiley: When I was about 11 or 12 years old, my grandfather's fishing buddy had to have his leg amputated.
They could no longer go fishing on Lake Verret because my grandfather didn't drive and his buddy couldn’t drive a stick shift with one leg because of the difficulty of launching a boat on a trailer.
I drove a tractor almost every day, and my grandfather asked if I could drive a car and trailer. I said, “Sure.”
From then on, I would drive them down to the lake and fish with them most of the day a couple of times a week.
The conversations they had were in French, and it involved them chewing lots of tobacco and spitting on their worms for good luck. If only I had taken notes.
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Too much information
Dear Smiley: Many years ago, when I was a teen, my dad and I would make an occasional crab fishing trip to Blind River.
One day at noon, Dad instructed me to position the boat under the overhanging green branches of a large cypress tree. A cool breeze was the perfect setting for our lunch. Dad opened a bag containing crackers and a large can of "oil sausage" (sausage packed in oil). We feasted on his delicious offering, with Dad commenting, "Life is good."
Waiting on the crabs to return to our trot line, I caught Dad napping. Looking around the boat for something to read, I found the empty sausage can and began reading the ingredients: beef lips, spleen, pork intestines, stomach and an assortment of unsavory sounding beef and pork byproducts.
I don't recall my reaction of 60 years ago, but I can recall never eating oil sausage again.
I recently learned that there is a similar product made of chicken and pork. I'm trying to work up the courage to try a can, but I'll read the entire label first.
ROBERT DeBATE
Sorrento
Mistaken identity
Dear Smiley: I read the Noah story in the Tuesday Advocate. It is amazing how children hear Bible stories.
Years ago, I worked at a Lutheran church which had a morning school for 3- and 4-year-olds.
The story of Noah's Ark was the Bible story one month, and one of the teachers announced to her students that they should get ready to play Noah's Ark.
One of the students raised her hand, asking if she could play Hook. The teacher said, "Sorry, wrong story."
MARIE SPICUZZA
Kenner
They're everywhere!
Dear Smiley: After we relocated from Baton Rouge to Fort Smith, we had to get used to new TV news people, weather forecasters and a whole batch of commercials for lawyers we had never heard of.
I was intrigued by one commercial that, through computer graphics, showed a lawyer swinging a hammer at a supposed brick wall behind him. I seem to remember a similar commercial in Baton Rouge.
Lately, there have been several featuring someone on a bullhorn. If there are any similar being run in Baton Rouge, then that ad agency is spreading its offerings all across the South.
GLENN GIRO
Fort Smith, Arkansas
Brown rice blues
Dear Smiley: I was a reluctant vegetarian for nearly two years in college.
After dissecting a Rhesus monkey in anatomy class, I later tried to eat a piece of chicken, but it looked like monkey meat and smelled like formaldehyde.
After a few weeks of this, it became apparent that I was becoming a vegetarian, so I researched how to get my protein without meat, joined the food co-op and got tons of brown rice, soy sauce, lentils, tofu and natural/organic this and that.
This was more expensive than normal food, and one has to get creative to keep making brown rice interesting.
I claimed I was going to write a book: "One Hundred Things You Can Do With Brown Rice."
After another year of this, I decided meat was OK and declared that I was now going to publish a pamphlet: "One MORE Thing You Can Do With Brown Rice!"
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut