"Stories of corn meal on the dance floor brought to mind a real New Orleans character, my Uncle Raymond Dehon," says Pat Dehon.
"He was a World War II vet who served proudly under General Patton, and a great guy who enjoyed life to the fullest.
"Uncle Raymond was a smooth dancer, and his soft-shoe dance required sprinkling salt on the floor so that he could slide his feet and make a swishing sound.
"Many a Saturday night I would walk into Tipperary’s Bar in the Irish Channel, and Miss Margaret, the owner, would tell me my uncle had been in the night before and 'used up all of our salt.'"
Turn signals
Bill Edwards says, "My family had a 1963 Ford 300 Special I drove when I was in high school in the early '70s.
"It developed a short in the steering column. When I made a left turn, as the wheel straightened back out the horn would honk, honk, honk until it was back to center!"
Cajuns and the queen
Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, says he received considerable media attention after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
This is because Warren, president of CODOFIL (Council for the Development of French in Louisiana) for many years and an ardent student of Acadian history, sued the queen in 1990, seeking an apology for the Acadian Deportation.
Warren says his standard response was this:
"Like her predecessor Good Queen Anne — who allowed Acadians in Nova Scotia to continue practicing their Catholic faith — Queen Elizabeth II was a very wise woman, in that in 2003 she gave all Acadians a symbolic reconciliation for the deaths and suffering of one-third of their Acadian ancestors that resulted from the diaspora of 1755."
And in 2003 she decreed the establishment of July 28, the date the deportation order was signed, as a 'Day of Commemoration of the Acadian Deportation.'"
The bright side
The forced removal of Acadians from Nova Scotia was no doubt a cruel action, causing untold hardship.
But if the British hadn't done this, Acadians wouldn't have become Louisiana Cajuns, and this state would be…well, Mississippi.
Clever gardener
Another way to use plastic newspaper sleeves, from Vicki Frame, of Kenner:
"I use the sleeves to tie back/tie up plants. Tie enough together to fit around your plants! Works great!"
Special People Dept.
— Oneil J. Williams Sr., of Metairie, celebrates his 99th birthday Sunday, Sept. 18.
— Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 93rd birthday Saturday, Sept. 17. He is a longtime column contributor.
— Ray and Carolyn Blanchard, of West Baton Rouge Parish, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Sept. 17.
— Barbara and Clarence Letort, of Covington, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Sept. 16.
— Frank and Cynthia "Razzie" Cagnolatti, of Gonzales, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, Sept. 16.
— Charleen and Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 16. He's a former Advocate employee.
Love your ink
A request for "just one more tattoo story" comes from Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker. Request granted:
"At age 38, I started at McNeese State University to pursue an engineering degree. Many of my classmates were attending school on the GI Bill after their military service, mostly overseas in the Far East.
"I noticed most of them wore long-sleeved shirts year-round, only partially rolling up the cuffs during the summer.
"When I asked why, they sheepishly admitted they had obtained a tattoo, often when compromised by too much alcohol and peer pressure.
"But they assured me the first thing they would do when gainfully employed was begin the process of having the tattoo removed."
(I assume this was before tattoos became fashionable, meaning they could flash their inked arms with pride, looking like movie stars, athletes, and other celebrities.)