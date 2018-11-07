Perry Snyder, of Baton Rouge, says, "Two years ago on election day, my wife, Cindy, was on grandmother duty.
"Needing to cast her vote and wanting grandson Anderson to experience the democratic process at the grass-roots, she took the 7-year-old into the voting booth with her.
"Before pulling each lever, she explained her choice to the lad. When she got to the top of the ballot and before she told him whom she was voting for for president, Anderson said, 'Nini, is "None of the Above" on the ballot?'
"Leaving the voting booth, Cindy thought, 'My, but he's wise beyond his tender years.'"
Rubbing it in?
Janice DeJean, of Baton Rouge, says, "Monday morning, I was shopping at the Baker Walmart, leisurely pushing my cart through the store, when I was treated to 'Sweet Home Alabama' playing over the store's loudspeakers.
"Normally, I would have enjoyed hearing the song but NOT two days after LSU's loss.
"And I love Lynyrd Skynyrd. I had tickets to the 1977 concert at LSU, canceled due to a plane crash that killed three band members.
"I'm assuming that the song just came up in a random play list — or maybe the store manager was an Alabama fan."
I'm leaning toward the latter explanation, Janice and think you should demand a thorough investigation of the manager and/or the person or persons responsible for music in the store.
Coincidence? I think not. …
Cemetery gumbo
After a complaint that there wasn't a traditional All Saints Day food, I suggested crawfish bisque.
And according to Coleen Perilloux Landry, I wasn't too far off:
"There has always been the tradition of All Saints Day food in the River Parishes. In fact, the church groups would make their money by cooking and serving chicken and andouille gumbo and potato salad to families who visited the cemeteries.
"It was an all-day affair, with people meeting and visiting and sitting on the tomb steps with relatives. A blessed tradition that is fading away."
Wake-up drone
I don't know whether to be pleased or alarmed by J.R. Madden's information:
"A recent patent filing by IBM is: 'Drone Delivery of Coffee Based on a Cognitive State of an Individual.'"
On one hand, it would be nice to have such a service in the morning. But on the other hand, I'd have to get up to let the drone in.
And I'm not at all sure about my "cognitive state" before I've had my coffee. …
Nice People Dept.
Sheri says, "Thanks to the restaurant staff and patrons at BRQ in Baton Rouge for their kindness on Sunday when our daughter had a medical emergency.
"Our daughter is feeling fine now. And luckily, we had just finished our delicious meal."
Dining with Donald
Jo P. says our story of the man flapping his arms and clucking to order chicken in a foreign country "reminded me of my husband, Sherwood 'Chappie' Paulin.
"He’s known for talking and singing like Donald Duck — quite well, I might say.
"He was having lunch with his coworkers at the long-gone Beacon restaurant in New Orleans. They ordered the duck special on the menu. His ever-joking friend, Wayne Weilbaecher, prompted him to play a joke.
"When the waitress came up, she asked how the meal was. In his Donald Duck voice, he said, 'It was delicious, but I’ve got a bone in my throat.'
"She was running to get the manager when they stopped her. Needless to say, everyone fell out laughing."
Catalog camouflage
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, adds to our discussion of Sears catalogs:
"Years ago, a friend and I took our boys fishing and stayed at a camp on the coast.
"We were cooking and enjoying adult beverages, and noticed the boys were suspiciously quiet.
"I walked down the hall and heard giggling. When I opened the door I saw them looking at the Sears catalog.
"I turned to go back to the kitchen, then decided I needed a closer look.
"Stuffed in the catalog were pictures torn out of a Playboy magazine. Quite a creative use of the catalog."