Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says when Terry Palmer told of a band called "Hell" he was reminded of this:
"A radio station where I worked a thousand years ago once sponsored a 'Go to Hell' contest. The winner would get two round-trip Greyhound bus tickets to Hell, Michigan, and a two-night stay at its Holiday Inn.
"There were literally thousands of entrants. The winner, announced with great fanfare on the steps of the radio station’s building in downtown Huntington, West Virginia, politely declined the prize."
Golf course hazard
Rick Marshall says, "Just a comment on Tony Falterman's Saturday story about his sighting Cajuns playing golf on the 'Goose Acres' course in shrimpers' rubber boots:
"I have played numerous courses overrun by geese, and I promise you those guys were sloshing through a lot more than water in those white boots."
No girls allowed
Glenn Everett, of Broussard, says in the early '70s his LSU roommate introduced him to an unusual saloon in Gretna, the Hi Roller Stag Bar.
Newcomers were required to buy mugs of beer for everybody in the bar, but then they all had to reciprocate when his mug was empty.
"At times you could have full frosted mugs stacked up in front of you," says Glenn.
He adds, "The bar patrons had a 'no female' policy. If a woman opened the door, the locals would in unison yell at her to leave."
Which reminds me
In the '80s I spent a few days in Manhattan, and visited McSorley's Old Ale House, which claims to have been established in 1854 (this date has been disputed).
Like the Gretna bar mentioned above, it did not admit women — until a lawsuit forced the issue in 1970.
It was 16 years later that McSorley's got around to adding a ladies' room.
When I was there, the restroom was marked by a sign reading "Toilet," and featured ornate marble urinals, plus stalls with wooden doors.
The guys, and the few women who were in the place, seemed OK with the arrangement.
Glitter rock
Another Dr. John memory:
"In my college days at Nicholls State in Thibodaux," says Debbie Roques, of Donaldsonville, "Dr. John was performing at the new Civic Center.
"My roommate, Alison, and I wanted to go but had no money. I had already spent the $3 my mother mailed me on gas and five hamburgers (five for $1 at the Rinky Dink).
"We walked around the back of the center and told a roadie our financial situation. He said, 'Just go through this door.'
"We watched the concert standing in front of the stage. Dr. John performed and threw his signature glitter the entire night.
"The next day we had job interviews for summer jobs at the Grand Canyon. We went, still shaking glitter out of our hair.
"We got the jobs. I guess they could see we liked a good time."
Sticker shock
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "I pulled up behind a truck at a traffic light, at the time not realizing it was my brother Tip in front of me.
"I was too busy reading the sticker in his back window that read, 'At my age "getting lucky" means being able to find my car in the parking lot.'"
Motel humor
Speaking of pithy sayings, Linda Dalferes says, "Years ago my husband and I went to a folk music festival in Winfield, Kansas.
"We hadn’t made reservations, thinking we would just find a place when we arrived. Big mistake.
"We ended up at the only motel we could find with a vacancy ($10 a night).
"The only 'decorative' item in the room was a sign on the wall that read, 'Don’t smoke in bed; the ashes that fall may be your own.'"
Do tell
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says, "Mention of LSU speech classes brought back memories of some of the most valuable advice I ever received.
"Dr. Wesley Wicksell gave us a three-step instruction on how to give a speech:
"Tell 'em what you are going to tell 'em, tell 'em, and then tell 'em what you told 'em."