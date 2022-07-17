Our mention of the lack of nicknames for current sports figures, compared with those of the past, led to this comment by Bruce Dyson, of Baton Rouge:
"I saw the Friday article wondering where all the nicknames for star athletes have gone.
"I can tell you with confidence that they’ve gone over to the common folk. My evidence is in The Advocate’s obituaries for our south Louisiana neighbors who have passed away. A few I’ve seen in the last few years, listed by category:
"ANIMALS: Bluebird, White Mule, Doodle Bug, Duck, Flea. …
"FOOD: Hot Dog, Bell Pepper, Puddin', Bone, Pie, Jelly. …
"MULTIPLE WORD or HYPHENATED NAMES: Hi-Fly, Ka-Keen, Run T, Cue-Ball. …
"REPEATERS: Bee Bee, Boo Boo, Ya Ya, Tu Tu, Cha Cha…
"OPEN CATEGORY (Can’t figure where most of these names came from): Buc-E-Mo, Can’t Get Right, Eat Em Up, Miss Bang Bang, Boogie Red. …"
Bruce included more than 100 nicknames in his list; I've just given you a few in each category.
It's real!
Bruce Dyson also mentioned the nickname "Smiley." Although in my case, it's a real name; it was my dad's name, too. I can still hear my mom calling me in to dinner from the back steps: "Smiley JUNIOR!"
My buddies always got a kick out of that. …
The old gang
"When I first met my wife," says Jody Aycock, of Lafayette, "her friends asked her if she had met any of my friends.
"She replied yes but said they all had nicknames such as 'Doobie,' 'Shade,' 'Duffy,' 'Blade,' 'Monk' and 'Soup.'
"The other friends, who used their real names, were James Bond and Jimmy Carter!"
Recycled steak
Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, has this submission for our "Great moments in steak cooking" file:
"The year was 1959; the place was the Goal Post Restaurant in LSU's Tiger Town.
"You could get a steak dinner for $1. For another 25 cents, you got strawberry pie, which was delicious!
"The remuneration for waiters was 50 cents per hour, plus a steak dinner.
"I was a waiter, and once as I was coming into the kitchen, another waiter was coming out with a steak dinner.
"Somehow the steak wound up on the floor. He picked up the steak and brought it to the cook.
"The cook took the steak with tongs, dunked it into the stock pot twice, threw it on the griddle, let it sizzle, turned it over, put it on a fresh plate, and out the door it went!"
Protecting Grandma
Pam Strickland offers this grandkid story:
"Our 9-year-old grandson, Benjamin, loves to read. So his other grandmother, also an avid reader, bought him a book series. She asked that he share them with her after he was finished, because she would like to read them, too.
"After reading some of the stories, Benjamin went to his mom all concerned. He said he really didn’t think his grandmother should read them — because of the villain and the violence.
"Do you think we need a new rating for us old people? Maybe 'GG' for 'Grandchildren Guidance?'"
Special People Dept.
Wiley Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 97th birthday Monday, July 18. He is a World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran.
Gotcha!
Speaking of nicknames, Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, tells of the guy who annoyed his wife by calling her "Mother of Six," since they had six kids.
"'Mother of Six, could you bring my coffee?' or 'Mother of Six, is dinner ready?' he would say, as he laughed.
"She was becoming really angry at him because of this unwanted nickname, until Thanksgiving, where the whole family was reunited at the table.
"The husband yelled to his wife in front of everybody, 'Mother of Six, please come here!'
"She walked into the room and said, 'What do you want, Father of Three?'"