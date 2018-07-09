I never tire of stories about kids and the funny things they say and do. I especially enjoyed this tale from Bill Potter:
"Many years ago my wife, Mary Lou, decided to have a talk with our then 3 year old, Jay, about the virtues of truth and honesty.
"After this heart to heart lecture, she asked him if he had anything to tell her about.
"He said, 'Well, I did use your toothbrush to brush the dog's teeth.'
"She calmly went to the bathroom and threw her toothbrush away."
Avoid Paul
Paul Major, of Livonia, follows up on our conversation about store checkout lines with this advice to fellow shoppers:
"Never, never, ever get in the same checkout line as me!
"I can choose the shortest line; the line where people have the fewest items; I can be the only one in line. Invariably, a person in front of me will need a price check.
"A person in front of me will discover they don't want one of the items in their basket — but which one?
"A person in front of me suddenly realizes they will have to pay, and starts rooting around to get money or credit card or checkbook.
"A person in front of me insists on continuing a phone conversation while attempting to get the payment out using only one hand.
"I can also be the guinea pig for a trainee's first sale.
"And self-service scanners have become experts at facial recognition — they refuse to work for me.
"So, word of warning — choose any checkout line except the one I'm in."
Don't cross Huey
Gary E. Penton, of Pineville, adds to our tales of Gov. Huey Long using road locations to settle scores:
"When I got to Pineville and Louisiana College in 1953, it wasn't long before I heard the story of Huey Long 'putting this town off the map.'
"Huey was said to be driving too fast through Alexandria. An officer stopped him and was writing a ticket.
"Huey angrily promised the officer, 'I'll put this town off the map.'
"That is said to be the origin of MacArthur Drive (which bypassed Alexandria's downtown).
"For years there were hardly any businesses along that loop."
Self improvement
As an older brother (eight years older) who survived years of combat with a pesky younger brother (the phrase "pesky young brother" is redundant, by the way), I can identify with this story:
Linda Dalferes tells of overhearing this conversation:
Older brother to younger brother: "Hey bruh, used to be when I annoyed you, you would say, 'I’m gonna kill you!' But now you say, 'I’m gonna knock you out!' Why the change?"
Younger brother: “'Cause I’m trying to be a better person.'"
Funny Flights Dept.
Now that crowded flights and airports, lack of amenities, narrow seats, routine delays and overbooking have sucked all the fun out of flying, it's nice to know that some airline employees have a sense of humor about the whole sordid business.
Algie Petrere, of Central, tells of the woman who tried to board a commercial airliner with an enormous bag.
When the flight attendant told her it would not fit in an overheard bin, she argued that it was a carry-on because it had wheels and a handle.
The attendant replied, "My pickup has wheels and a handle, but that doesn't make it a carry-on."
Special People Dept.
Geraldine Delcambre Rice, of New Iberia, celebrates her 92nd birthday on Tuesday, July 10.
Growing pains
This lament comes from Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie:
"I want to grow my own food, but I can't find bacon seeds."
Unfinished business
I get a lot of news releases from folks seeking some ink for various projects, and I peruse most of them to see if they contain anything I might use in the column.
But sometimes I never get through the first sentence of a release.
For instance, this one I received recently:
"Hello Smiley, I’m super excited to give you the first look at the upcoming promotion Kim Kardashian is doing…"
Louisiana Haiku
Heading to the rigs
Gulls, dolphins follow our boat
Hope fish do the same