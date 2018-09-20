Ronnie Plauché, of Morganza, shares his story of men's neckties, a current column topic:
"In New Orleans back in the ’70s, while waiting for takeout for the kids, I decided have a ‘root beer’ at a local bar.
"Upon noticing the neckties pinned above the bar, I asked why they were there.
“ ‘If we don't like your tie, we cut it off,’ said the barkeep. I was wearing a tie.
“ ‘Well, you have to be pretty fast to catch me,’ I replied.
“Whereupon a patron challenged me to a race outside for a $50 bet. We ran, I won, got the money.
"Another patron chimed in, ‘I'll take that bet too.’ We ran, I won, up $100.
"Finished my beverage, picked up the food, fed the kids, then off to the French Quarter for dinner with friends."
(I assume, Ronnie, that you paid for dinner with your windfall ... right?)
The big chill
More tales of dress codes for women:
Jane Curry Foret, of Metairie, says, "During the winter of 1951, when Sophie B. Wright was an all-girls high school, our principal was Miss Ruth McShane. She was very strict and ruled with an iron hand.
"One day it was bitter cold and icy. One of the students, Dorothy Cochran, came to school with slacks on.
"Miss McShane sent her home and made her come back in a dress. Really. …
"In the fall of 1952 the schools were made coed, and she transferred to Fortier High. The boys were in shock, because the former principal had been lenient — and, of course, that was not happening on her watch."
About Lou-a-vil
"I got quite the chuckle Thursday morning about the correct pronunciation of the name of Louisville, Kentucky," says Nancy Stich:
"My husband comes from an old Louisville family, from Butchertown. I learned early in my marriage, some 40 years ago, how to pronounce this.
"There are three parts, with the emphasis on the first — 'Lou,' followed by a soft 'a,' then 'vil'; 'Lou-a-vil.'
"When my husband was a child, his family moved to central Texas. He got in trouble at school when he corrected a teacher who pronounced it 'Louis Ville.'
"After 40 years of marriage, my husband continues to be impertinent and gets in trouble!"
Ask Mike
Kathleen Talmadge penned this comment to me about efforts to end LSU's practice of housing a live tiger mascot:
"Since you have media credentials, you might interview Mike the Tiger and see what he thinks.
"I assume that in his million-dollar hacienda he has a television and watches National Geographic Wild. So he might have some definite ideas about returning to the wild.
"He may enjoy being an only child. And he has a vet on call lest he gets a thorn in his paw.
"He may feel that life is good as the adored mascot of legions of fans."
State of confusion
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, says, "Mary Kay Cowen objects to NOLA used to refer to New Orleans. I object to using LA for Los Angeles in headlines. When I see LA, I want it to mean LOUISIANA!"
Special People Dept.
- Bertha Methe, formerly of River Ridge, now living in Covington, celebrates her 95th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 23.
- Buddy and Gloria Mazzeno, of Metairie, celebrate 74 years of marriage on Sunday, Sept. 23.
Choose your poison
Don Garland, of Baton Rouge, comments on a Thursday column item about K&B drugstore nostalgia:
"I was shocked to see K&B beer disparaged. I can personally attest that it was excellent — for killing slugs in the garden."
The mow the merrier
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "My friend Donald Blanchard from down the bayou, who lives next door to Boudreaux and Thibodeaux, came by the other day.
"He was telling me Boudreaux and Thibodeaux were sitting on the porch when a 18-wheeler passed by with a load of sod.
“Boudreaux looked over at Thibodeaux and said, ‘If I ever get rich that’s what I'm going to do — send my grass off to have it mowed.’ ”
Louisiana Haiku
Ninety-five degrees
Halloween pumpkins in stores
Fall is here, I hear