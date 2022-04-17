Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, sad about the closing of Harry's Hardware on Magazine Street, tells this story:
"After my return from Katrina evacuation, I had an apartment on Chestnut Street in the Lower Garden District. I was a regular at Harry's, supplying my new place, since nothing much survived floodwaters that swept through my Lakeview home.
"Once, accompanied by friend Armand Houston, I bought a plastic garbage can and a stepladder. He helped me carry them to my car, a 1970 Volkswagen Beetle.
"My attempts to fit both items in my car were unsuccessful, so I told Armand he would have to stand on the sidewalk with the ladder while I took the garbage can home and came back.
"He said, 'Why don't you take the top off the garbage can, put the stepladder inside it, and can fit them both in the back seat?'
"I was grateful to him until he added, 'Now which one of us has a master's degree, and which one barely finished high school?’ ”
Crossing state lines
Glen Duncan, of Baton Rouge, says a Sunday story in our Outdoors section tells us about "the fine fisherman who reeled in the whopping, 131-pound catfish from the Mississippi River at Natchez.
"Mississippi says he’s their new record holder for catfish.
"That’s not true. That fish was obviously born, raised and grew up in Louisiana. It was just unlucky to be snagged on the other side of the river, where they raise small catfish on farms.
"You’re welcome, Mississippi."
Parking and pigeons
"All the stories of birds dropping items reminded me of this," says Terry Palmer, of Lafayette:
"A group of us, flying to Vermont, took two vehicles to the Baton Rouge airport. We were going for a week, so we parked in long-term parking.
"As added security, my sister-in-law parked directly under a streetlight, while I parked a few slots away.
"A week later, we arrived to find that the light she parked under was a nighttime pigeon roost.
"It took about half a roll of paper towels to clear the windshield just enough so she could drive to the carwash."
Sorry, Lash
Ed Pinkston, of Baton Rouge, says, "In the early ’50s Saturday morning hero Lash LaRue made a personal appearance at a Lake Providence theater.
"I was 6, and I got to the theater very early to grab a front-row seat. Just before show time, I had to visit the restroom.
"I dashed up the aisle, only to smash into the man himself, stopping him in his tracks. He told me to take it easy.
"His highlight was whipping the cap off a Coke bottle. It took him two tries, and I had a guilty feeling our encounter may have thrown him off his game."
Special People Dept.
Adel Hesse, of New Orleans, celebrates her 103rd birthday Monday, April 18. She is living at Peristyle Residences after breaking her leg.
Beer for nothing
Jim Skelly tells a story that sounds like an urban legend:
"This weekend's running of New Orleans' Crescent City Classic race reminds me of an incident years ago.
"A buddy and I had to work the night before, so we didn't run, but went to after-party, at that time in Audubon Park.
"My buddy recognized an old friend, driving one of the beer trucks. The driver complained about having to work that day, and finally said, 'I quit — y'all want a beer truck?,' handed us the keys and walked off.
"So we had a truck with two draft beer dispensers.
"After a while I noticed a motorcycle gang under a big oak tree, so I walked over and asked if they would like free beer. Guess what they said!
"When we had to leave, I called the leader over and handed him the keys. Walking off, I looked back. He was staring at the keys with his mouth open, probably not believing his luck.
"I often wonder what ever happened to that beer truck."
Oh, probably not much. But that motorcycle guy might have done some time for vehicle theft.