J.W. Barrois tells this "Christmas tree versus pets" story:
"In the latter part of 1956, through gift and trade, I was able to acquire a flying squirrel, 'Rocky,' as a pet.
"All was fine with everyone in the family, except for my sister’s two cats. To them Rocky was a potential gourmet meal!
"When our Christmas tree went up, it was loaded with ornaments, tinsel, and lots of lights. In those days lights weren’t the mini things we have today; these were big and heavy.
"By now, Smiley, your readers may be getting an idea of how the rest of the story will unfold.
"Rocky caught one glimpse of that tree and was gone. He literally flew to the tree and disappeared in it.
"The cats caught sight of this and were on it. Up the tree they went.
"Down came the tree. Light bulbs were popping, ornaments were breaking, and the cats were caught up in wires and freaking out.
"By the time we straightened the tree, Mom and Dad decided to trash it and get another. We ended up with two tree decorating nights, with hot chocolate and cookies."
Space age nostalgia
Our mention of Sputnik and other space activities of the past brought this recollection from Richard Schega, of Mandeville:
"Todays' space flights and landings are way cool, but it wasn't always that way.
"In 1961 at W.C.C. Claiborne public grammar school (and every school across the U.S.), they'd march us single file into the cafeteria to sit on the hard floor and stare at 19-inch black and white TV sets. To put it into perspective, that's 400 kids watching 6 PC monitors on stands.
"We sat in awe as Alan Shepard sat on top of a huge roman candle ready to be launched into space, and listened as Walter Cronkite gave a play-by-play description.
"Back then, many times just before liftoff, mission control would say, 'There's an alarm,' and we'd all sit in silence at 'T-minus-2-minutes and holding' until they fixed the problem and restarted the launch sequence.
"After hours of waiting, we watched for 90 seconds until the land-based TV cameras lost sight, and then we'd all march back to class dreaming about one day flying into space.
"At night we'd lie on our backs and watch as a tiny white light (Mercury, Gemini, or Apollo capsules) crossed overhead from horizon to horizon.
"Today's color camera coverage is so much clearer, and we can follow the capsule into space and view its return. But back then we had to use our imagination about where they were going."
Holy hydration!
"We have the sweetest grand-nephews," says Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville. "The oldest, Ethan, 8 years old, is a very good Catholic. He has a bottle of holy water by his bed. Every night before he goes to bed, after he says his prayers he blesses himself with the holy water.
"His younger brother, Eli, is 4 years old. One night Eli went into his brother's room and saw the bottle of holy water. He was thirsty, so he drank it.
"Ethan had a meltdown: 'How could you drink my holy water?'
"Eli: 'It was easy!'"
Odd Names Dept.
Nathalie Nelson says, "I have enjoyed the series about what people call themselves, or should call themselves. The strangest one I have run across so far is the people of Liverpool, England. They call themselves Liverpudlians."
Dave Grouchy, of Covington, says he can't resist the impulse any longer. So here's his names contribution:
"My daughter, Ellen, married a great guy from the state of Maine. I guess that makes them both Maniacs; he by birth, she by marriage."
Special People Dept.
Zepher Dean, of Denham Springs, celebrates her 102nd birthday Monday, Oct. 25. She was a longtime resident of Alexandria.
First things first
"Hope this adds a chuckle to the otherwise Ida blahs," says Bobby Marcello, of Thibodaux:
"I was quickly texting a builder friend for advice on replacement shingles. First word reply from auto-correct was 'showgirls.'
"I carefully texted him back, 'Maybe, but only after the roof is done!'"