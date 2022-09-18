Sometimes it's the simplest things that remind us of the people we love.
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "My mother, Dolores 'Dodie' Turowski, was always humming … nothing in particular, just happy notes.
"As her hearing decreased, she hummed louder. Her grandson Christopher Taylor asked her to give up humming for Lent; she declined. She hummed so much I often turned my hearing aids off.
"One day, Chris noticed she was listening to hip-hop music when she balanced her checkbook; she said so she would not be distracted by her humming.
"Dodie recently passed away at 94. As I sit on my front porch around 4 p.m. every day, a hummingbird joins me, letting me know Mom is with me."
Hold your socks!
Tales of excessive sandwiches brought this from the Rev. Dean Robins, of Covington:
"This peanut butter and banana sandwich will knock your socks off.
"Take two slices of toasted cinnamon-raisin bread, spread peanut butter on one side and Nutella on the other, with the sliced banana between. Almost heaven!"
Mystery story
Harvey D. Pashibin says despite the heat, "last week, I used a brush cutter to trim approximately three truckloads of 'elephant grass,' raked and cleaned that entire area, used the push mower to cut five-eighths acre of grass plus going back over the elephant grass area, and hauled away the debris. Also swam three mornings at the pool.
"So how is it, after all that, I’ve gained two pounds!"
But you left out your dining history. …
Special People Dept.
- Mary Lee Wilson, of Clinton, celebrates her 94th birthday Monday, Sept. 19. She played on the first women’s basketball team at Southern University and coached the East High School Tigers girls’ basketball team to a state championship in 1968. She is the proud grandmother of Shalanda Young, Office of Management and Budget director in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.
- Tee Silvio Campagna, of The Claiborne at Shoe Creek assisted living facility in Central, celebrated her 90th birthday Thursday, Sept. 15. She was a Louisiana Department of Insurance employee for 44 years.
- Tom and Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 66 years of marriage Monday, Sept. 19.
- Lawrence Owen Braud Sr. and Loralee Kliebert Braud, of Village Charmant, Baton Rouge, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Sept. 17.
Prop Stop Astaire
"Rick Marshall is the one who started the 'cornmeal on the dance floor' discussion," says Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge. He must have learned how to slide and glide even without cornmeal on the floor.
"My friend Frank Brocato Jr. says this: 'I can tell you from experience if Rick Marshall was in the place, I would be too embarrassed to get up and dance — because he glides as if he is flying close to the ground, cornmeal or not.
"I was at the Prop Stop with him many times, and people would get off the floor to watch him and his dance partner.'"
Salty correction
After Pat Dehon, on Friday, told of his uncle salting the floor of a bar before he danced, I suggested in a headline that using up all the salt would curtail the serving of margaritas.
Pat tells me, "Sorry, Smiley. You couldn’t get a margarita in an Irish Channel watering hole in the '60s. Salt was needed for the standard bill of fare: hard boiled eggs."
If I might add: As a kid, I sometimes accompanied my dad to his favorite bar. There were always salt shakers on the bar, and Dad and some of the other guys used to shake some salt in their beer.
It made the beer foam up, as I recall. Don't know why they would do this; maybe in hot weather, their bodies needed the extra salt.